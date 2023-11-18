The Walking Dead: Destinies flux

I remember hearing about The Walking Dead: Destinies, a game whose concept was that you could change major events in TWD history and see how the story played out, such as if Shane had killed Rick in a different way. What will happen if it is given?

However, I was skeptical about who was making it, Flux Games, a studio I’d never heard of that apparently made two Cobra Kai games I’d never heard of, as well as a few other random titles. Too. It is published by the aptly named “GameMill” Entertainment. But while I wasn’t holding out much hope, it turns out the end result was just… downright terrible.

This includes both combat, which is clumsy and extremely stupid, and cutscenes, which involve character models simply standing in place, which is somehow a worse version of the static Raidfall cutscenes. It almost looks like the game has just glitched:

Then, here’s the promised “boss battle” Rick vs. Shane fight that could change the events of the show. It shows Rick taking nearly two dozen shotgun shells straight to the face before Shane finally knocks him down. I get that it can be difficult to script a boss fight against unarmed human enemies, but watching it unfold is pretty funny:

I’m very sad that The Walking Dead never got a proper, AAA budget open world game that could transcend other titles like Fallout or The Division. Build communities, defend against zombies, raiders, cannibals and what not.

We Did Take out some good games from the series. Telltale’s Walking Dead story game and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners are actually very solid VR games, which is a rarity. That’s all well and good, but I think there was a lot more potential here that was never realized, especially when the series was at its peak a few years ago, and besides those two, there was a lot of potential here. Very About the bad efforts given to studios that should have never touched the IP. Now, we can add The Walking Dead: Destinies to this list, which actually looks like it was made in 2011.

It looks like the game was released yesterday on some platforms, but it doesn’t have any reviews on Metacritic as far as I can see. I believe there were no review codes for this, and now that it has come out, I wonder how many critics will be upset by it. It is actually available on all platforms, including the current and latest generation Xbox and PlayStation as well as PC. But it’s a mistake on a level that cements how badly this IP has been misused in the gaming sector over the years, with only a few exceptions. Please give it to a big, talented studio! It can still do good!

