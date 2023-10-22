The Voice Kids star Pixie Lott welcomes first child

Pixie Lott welcomes first childGetty Images

Congratulations are in order as Pixie Lott and her husband Oliver Cheshire have welcomed their first child.

The Voice Kids star announced in June that she was pregnant, sharing the good news on her Instagram page with scan photos of herself and fashion entrepreneur Oliver.

It has since been reported that the couple, who tied the knot last year, have welcomed their first child, with pictures showing them taking a walk with a buggy.

While Pixie or Oliver have yet to announce the birth of their child, The Daily Mail reports that the couple carried the adorable newborn in a car seat from the back of the car, before attaching them to a stroller. Was seen.

Photos obtained exclusively by the publication show Pixie glowing as she and Oliver wore matching casual tops and jeans, while their newborn was seen in plain white Babygrooves.

digital spy Representatives for Pixie Lott have been contacted for comment.

While announcing her pregnancy, Pixie debuted her blossoming baby bump while sharing her excitement over the impending arrival.

“We are so excited to announce that we are expecting our first child and can’t wait to start our own family,” they wrote in the caption.

Speaking to British Vogue, she explained how the news coincides with some very special family news.

“By the time we celebrated our first anniversary on June 6, I was approaching the 28-week mark, and we feel very lucky that it all worked out,” she said. “My sister had her first baby in December, and funnily enough, my brother is also going to be a father this November, so the timing is amazing.”

She revealed that she and Oliver knew about the gender of the baby, but had not planned to share that information publicly, saying: “We were so excited to find out, to have that information just for us. It’s good to keep.”

