The viral $16 McDonald's meal won't go away, and that's a problem for Democrats cnn business

Sticker shock, an emotion as old as commerce, is no longer just an annoying, unexpectedly high bill. In the age of social media, paying more for dinner is an invitation to anyone and everyone to publicly shake their fists at the health of the global economy.

Take the $16 McDonald’s meal that caused a stir on TikTok late last year. In case you missed it, the gist is that there’s a guy in Idaho who paid $16.10 for a burger, large fries, and a drink.

“I understand there is a shortage of workers. I think there are salary increases and many other things,” he says in the video. “But $16? …This is absolutely crazy.

Even a year later, the video is being recirculated on TikTok, Reddit, the New York Post, and Newsmax because the moment clearly speaks to the state of the US economy.

This is becoming a bigger problem for Democratic political strategists and economists, who have so far failed to convey the message that the economy is actually performing well.

Of course, the prices of fast food have increased over the years along with everything else, but not as much as the TikTok video suggests. The burger in the video isn’t a standard McDonald’s menu item — it was a “smoky” double quarter-pounder with bacon and cheese, the kind of limited offering fast-food restaurants often offer to drum up sales in a business that’s extremely busy. Operates on low margins.

According to the Economist, the average price of a Big Mac in the US this summer is $5.58. That’s up about 75 cents from January 2020, just before the pandemic hit. Since most McDonald’s restaurants in the United States are independently owned, prices vary from region to region. (For example, in the wealthy city of Darien, Connecticut, a Big Mac combo meal can cost you about $18, as CBS News reported earlier this year and as I drove along I-95. Had a first-hand experience at a pit stop.)

In an era before TikTok or YouTube, the $16 burger moment lasted a few seconds. The person who purchased it may have nodded his or her head and enjoyed his or her meal, or may have gone back to checkout to ask if there was a mistake when calling in his or her order.

But in the age of social media, outrage is being published, growing and growing, fueling other people’s outrage about a world where food, housing and gas are more expensive than ever.

With prices remaining high despite inflation hitting the economy, the economy, by almost any measure, should be one of President Joe Biden’s biggest accomplishments over the past three years. But American voters ﻿﻿ Keep telling pollsters that they’re not realizing all the good news economists are seeing in the data.

In a CNN poll released earlier this month, 72% of all Americans say things are going badly in the country, and 66% said the economy is “extremely bad” when deciding who to vote for next year. Will be important.

A majority – 58% – told CNN in a survey released in September that Biden’s policies have made the economic situation worse.

Even the isolated incident of the $16 McDonald’s meal reached the desk of the White House Digital Strategy Office, which viewed it as one of many exaggerated claims about the economy, according to the Washington Post. The Biden administration is struggling to counter this.

Perhaps the more important economic takeaway from the viral McDonald’s meal is not that the meal actually cost $16, but that the person paid For this.

It’s unclear whether TikTok user Topper Olive, who posted the video, saw the price of the particular menu item before ordering it. (He did not respond to CNN’s request for comment Monday.) But McDonald’s doesn’t hide its prices, and it’s clear Olive paid for it because she filmed the receipt.

That part of the story reflects a larger economic trend — Americans say they feel bad about the economy when pollsters ask, but their actions tell a different story.

Despite high prices and an all-around bad mood, American consumers have been exceptionally willing to spend money on dining out, travel, concert tickets and all kinds of goods.

Consumer spending, the biggest engine of the US economy, pushed US gross domestic product to grow at a staggering annual rate of nearly 5% last quarter – more than double the quarter before that.

That doesn’t mean all Americans are thriving, but it suggests that the historically strong labor market — unemployment has been below 4% for nearly two years — is giving workers a sense of security about their future wages. .

