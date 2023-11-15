The veteran strategist says US debt is a 'noose' to the economy and makes a strong case for moving money to safer markets.

According to Lyle Stein, the US economy is in a trap created by the growing pile of debt.

The veteran strategist pointed to rapid spending and rising interest costs on US debt.

He warned that this could weaken the dollar and encourage investors to take money out of the country.

According to veteran market strategist Lyle Stein, America’s growing mountain of debt puts the economy at risk – and it makes a strong case for investors to move their money elsewhere.

This is primarily due to high interest rates relative to economic growth in the US, Stein said. The Fed raised interest rates to 5.25%-5.5%, the highest target range since 2001. Economic growth was slightly lower than this, with GDP increasing by 4.9% in the previous quarter.

“If your interest rates are rising faster than the debt, that’s a problem,” Stein said in an interview with BNN Bloomberg. He said if rates are 5% and growth is 4%, the debt is a strangulation around your neck, and that’s what’s happening with America today.”

The president of Forrest Global Wealth Management pointed to America’s growing debt burden, which is on pace to reach 124% of gross domestic product by the end of the year, according to an estimate by the Congressional Budget Office. That’s a huge difference compared to the eurozone, where the general government debt-to-GDP ratio fell to 90% in the second quarter, according to Eurostat.

The US also appears unwilling to rein in its spending any time soon, and interest spending on US debt is rising, with annual interest payments reaching $1 trillion last quarter.

These risks could create a major headwind for the US dollar, which is currently on track for its biggest decline so far in 2023. Stein warned that they could also influence investors to take their cash and flee to other countries.

“When you look at it, it makes a very strong case for moving assets out of North America to a safer jurisdiction,” Stein said. He said that, when looking primarily at the debt-to-GDP ratio, he is surprised by how much more attractive Europe is than the US.

Market concerns about the US debt balance have increased in recent months, which partly helped fuel the selloff in US bonds in October. So-called bond watchdogs have been warning that the US will not be able to find buyers for its bonds if the deficit continues to grow and the debt continues to grow.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com