The veteran strategist says stocks are entering the next phase of a bull market and the S&P 500 could reach a record high of 5,000 by the end of 2024.

According to market expert Phil Orlando, the S&P 500 could be on track to set a new record next year.

Federated Hermes’ chief stock strategist said the Fed is likely to raise rates.

That means there’s room for a second phase of the bull market to last until 2024, he predicted.

A market veteran says there is more scope for a bull run in stocks and it could take the S&P 500 to a new high by the end of next year.

That’s the thesis of Phil Orlando, chief equity strategist at Federated Hermes. Orlando believes the S&P 500 will rise to 5,000 by the end of 2024, about 10% higher than the benchmark index’s current level.

“We think stocks are going to be bullish. They’ve gone from 4100 to 4500. And we think that’s a trend that’s got legs,” Orlando said in an interview with Bloomberg Surveillance on Monday.

Their optimism is largely because they think the Fed has raised interest rates. Central bankers have already raised rates by 525 basis points over the past 20 months to curb inflation, a move that could weigh on stocks in 2022.

But inflation has fallen dramatically from its peak last summer. The Consumer Price Index report last week showed prices rose only 3.2% year-on-year in October, below the expected 3.3% rise.

The case for the Fed holding off on raising interest rates is also supported by the recent surge in bond yields, with the yield on 10-year US Treasuries briefly exceeding 5% last month. Higher bond yields influenced other interest rates in the economy, which also helped strengthen financial conditions.

“The bond market has taken a huge hit [the Fed] “Since the last Fed rate hike in July. In my view, this gives the Fed the flexibility to step back and say, you know, we don’t have to do any more hikes,” Orlando said on Bloomberg. “We can sit on the sidelines here for the next year and let inflation slowly slow down.”

According to the CME FedWatch tool, the market is now pricing in an 81% chance that the Fed could cut rates in the first half of next year.

Equities have been on the rise in November as investors assess a more positive outlook for rates. The S&P 500 has climbed 7% in the past month and was trading around 4,535 on Monday. Orlando said this rally could continue through 2025 and 2026, especially if the upcoming election cycle encourages more market-friendly trade and fiscal policies.

