The Vatican's financial investigation has finally ended. What did we learn?

(RNS) – Whenever I hear about a financial scandal at the Vatican, my first question is, were they corrupt or stupid? The three-judge panel determined that Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Bacciu and eight other defendants were guilty of crimes that included a large real estate investment in London, payments to a self-styled security consultant and payments to Bacciu’s brother.

On Saturday (16 December), Bekiu was sentenced to five and a half years in prison. He will remain free until the case is appealed.

The whole matter is extremely complex and what I present here is the CliffsNotes version of the case.

Bekiu’s dealings with his brother and his security advisor are the simplest part of the case and, in my opinion, should have been dealt with separately from the real estate deal.

Self-proclaimed security consultant Cecilia Marogna was to help secure the release of a kidnapped nun in Mali. Marogna had no security experience or credentials, but Becciu gave him hundreds of thousands of euros in Vatican funds, some of which he spent on luxury items. He claimed to have connections to the Italian security services, but they denied his claims.

It is not at all credible that anyone with even the slightest sense would hire him for this job. The judges found him and Bekiu guilty.

Nor do the millions of euros given to Becciu’s brother and his “charity” in Sardinia pass the smell test. After the charity’s records were subpoenaed, Italian authorities found hastily forged receipts for the food donations the charity had claimed to receive.

The real estate deal was more complex, involving multiple actors.

Real estate is an attractive investment for people who have a lot of money. If successful, the returns can be huge, although there are also risks. For example, in the United States the value of office buildings has declined since the pandemic opened up the possibility of working from home. No one saw him coming.

Cautious investors will put their money in indexed securities, but for the Vatican, the stock market is a moral minefield of companies that make weapons, contribute to global warming, pollute the environment, treat their employees badly and deny medical aid. Manufactures products that the Church considers objectionable. Most indexed funds will include such companies.

Nor are government bonds free from moral ambiguity. Would buying US Treasuries be seen as financing US foreign interventions? Real estate, on the other hand, is viewed as an ethically neutral investment.

For 200 million euros, the Vatican became the owner of 45% of a former Harrods warehouse in the Chelsea district of London, which was to be converted into luxury apartments. For various reasons, the investment went poorly and the Vatican had to move out. The problem was that he had to buy out the building before it could be sold to another investor, an Anglo-Italian businessman, Raffaele Mincione, and for this he needed more money.

The investment in London was made by the Vatican Secretariat of State, not the Vatican Bank or APSA, the Vatican’s finance department. The Secretariat had no real expertise in real estate investment. Subsequently, as part of his reforms, Francis prohibited the Secretariat from making any investments.

To buy out its partner, the Vatican Secretariat of State wanted to borrow 150 million euros from the Vatican Bank, but bank officials became suspicious, refused to cooperate and reported the proposal to Vatican prosecutors.

The bank objected to the involvement of Mincione and Gianluigi Torzi, whose names appeared in a database of individuals involved in financial wrongdoing.

The Vatican’s Secretary of State is not only in charge of foreign affairs, but he is also the equivalent of the Prime Minister. The Secretariat of State is accustomed to doing things its own way and did not want to accept the right of Vatican financial officials to even look at its books. Next, Francis clarified that finance officers can see everyone’s books.

In any case, Becciu was enraged when the bank said no and informed Vatican prosecutors. A battle ensued with allegations of wiretapping, blackmail, fraudulent accounting, witness tampering and abuse of power. As the investigation progressed, finger-pointing began as everyone denied responsibility for the mess.

Eventually, Secretariat found another bank to lend the money needed to buy out its partner, but things took a turn for the worse when Torzi became involved.

The Vatican brought him in as a mediator to help negotiate, but he made the deal so that although the Vatican owned the property, it could control it. They then forced the Vatican to pay $17 million to gain control so they could sell the property. He was found guilty of defrauding the Vatican, although competent lawyers should have understood the language and objected to the deal before signing it.

Ultimately, the Vatican paid approximately 350 million euros for the building and incurred a loss of 100 million euros when it was sold. Becciu, Mincione, Torzi and Nicola Squillace, lawyers who advised the secretariat on the London deal, were all found guilty. Others, including Vatican officials, were also convicted.

Now that the dust has settled, what should we think about the scandals and the Vatican’s response?

First of all, the good news is that these crimes became public and were not covered up by the Vatican as was the case in the past. There are still some unanswered questions because in such a case it is difficult to know who to believe. Hopefully, the judges’ written decision, which will take months to write, will answer some of these questions. At the very least, we should learn what evidence and testimony they found credible.

Second, public hearings were conducted by experienced lawyers and judges brought in from outside the Vatican. One American found the process excessively long and complicated, with 85 hearings lasting more than two years. But the Italian judicial system, which largely follows the Vatican, is a different animal.

Observers have questioned the tactics and strategy of the prosecutor, Alessandro Didi, but there is no indication of prosecutorial misconduct that would have changed the outcome. His case depended partly on whether you believed Becciu or Monsignor Alberto Perlasca, the Vatican official who was given immunity in exchange for testifying against Becciu. Getting a subordinate to turn on his boss is a common prosecution tactic.

Evidence, testimony and rebuttals were given in open court for all to hear. I was not there, but I see no reason not to accept the judges’ decision. Becciu’s conviction shows that no one in the Vatican, not even a cardinal, is above the law.

On the other hand, in 2021, a UK court rejected the Vatican’s request to freeze Torzi’s funds, citing the Vatican’s “non-disclosures and misrepresentations as egregious.” It had no impact on the actual trial, but the British judge reprimanding the Vatican for its petition is worrying. However, around the same time, Italian prosecutors saw things differently and asked the judge for an arrest warrant for Torzi, accusing the financier of money laundering and tax evasion.

Third, if the Vatican wants to play in the big leagues of real estate investing, it needs competent legal advice from a large firm specializing in real estate. You don’t get expert advice cheap. You do not deal with people listed in the database of individuals involved in financial misconduct. That the Vatican was doing business with people like Mincione, Torzi and Squillace is a scandal of epic proportions.

At a minimum, the Vatican needs an internal advisor who trusts no one and who knows when to bring in outside experts to review investments and contracts. Clerics are both incompetent and highly trustworthy. They may also be scoundrels. At a minimum, every Vatican office should be audited annually by an outside firm and the results made public.

Finally, there is the question of the role of the Pope and the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, in the scandal. No one testified in court, although written evidence was presented. I don’t think anyone can be blamed for actual investment decisions. Both of them are busy people who expect their subordinates to deal with the details of such investments.

The Pope has also been accused of interfering in the judicial process and changing the law in favor of the prosecution. Canon lawyer Ed Condon of the conservative Catholic site PillarCatholic.com, which has followed the scandal extensively, has investigated these allegations and finds them true. He noted that the judges rejected all procedural challenges presented to the court by the defendants.

According to Condon, “Pope Francis’ ‘intervention’ in the case is tantamount to authorizing an investigation by a senior government department, which would be kept secret from those being investigated, granting warrants for wiretaps and allowing the investigation to be carried out. State secrecy will be violated.” To continue.”

“It is hard to see,” he concluded, “how any of these actions ultimately deprived the defendants of due process, or constitute changing Vatican law to strengthen a weak prosecution case—as has been repeatedly done.” The bar has been claimed.”

On the other hand, the Pope and Parolin are partly to blame for Bacchiu, who, although appointed by his predecessors, was deposed and made a cardinal by them. He should never have gone this high in the Vatican or been made a cardinal.

