The Value of These Meme Coins Soared: Find Out Why SHIB and PEPE Prices Soared

TL;DR

Bitcoin and Ether surged, but memecoins like Pepe Coin and Floki Inu stole the show with weekly gains of 92% and 76%.

Memecoin’s popularity is potentially boosted by the US SEC’s potential BTC ETF approval and events like the PEPE token burn.

Despite the potential profits, memecoins have inherent risks due to the lack of sufficient use cases.

Memecoins in the spotlight

The cryptocurrency market continues to glow green, with most digital assets at price levels unseen in the past few weeks. Bitcoin (BTC) is up more than 22% over the past seven days, while Ether (ETH) is up 16.5% (according to data from CoinGecko).

However, it is not the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization that made headlines today (October 26). Popular memecoins like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have gained 8% and 7% respectively in the last 24 hours.

Pepe Coin (PEPE) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) have made even bigger gains. There has been an increase of almost 30% since yesterday (October 25) and a staggering 92% on a weekly basis. FLOKI, the Elon Musk-inspired cryptocurrency, is up 26% in the last 24 hours and 76% in the last seven days.

One reason behind Memcoin’s revival could be the overall enthusiasm in the cryptocurrency industry driven by rumors that the US SEC may soon approve BlackRock’s application to launch a spot BTC ETF in the states.

Earlier this week, the team behind PEPE announced that approximately 7 trillion tokens (equivalent to $6 million at the time) had been burned. Such a move is usually viewed as bullish because it reduces the supply of a certain asset, potentially making it more valuable.

What are the risks of memecoins?

These types of cryptocurrencies have become highly popular among traders due to their increased volatility, which provides the opportunity for substantial profits in short periods of time. However, some memecoins are based on trends and their usage is negligible, which means investors should take the risks into account.

We recently released a dedicated video that outlines the largest such assets by market capitalization, their specifications and objectives. Those interested to know more can watch the video below:

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com