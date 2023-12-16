The value of the US office market will fall another 20% in the next year and will take decades to return to its peak

Shoriful Chaudhary/Shutterstock.com

Capital Economics estimates that the value of the US office market could decline by another 20% over the next year.

The main reason for this is the decreasing demand for offices as working from home remains popular.

Analysts said it would take two decades or more for values ​​to reach their peak in the early 2020s.

According to Capital Economics, the US office market is still in the midst of a major correction, and office building prices are still set to decline by 20%.

“Continued weak growth and high (albeit soon to fall) interest rates remain a headwind for real estate values,” the research firm said in a note on Friday. “Offices still face substantial price adjustment, with a further 20% decline in our view.”

The outlook for the commercial real estate sector has been troubled for several months, especially with regard to the office market. Work-from-home and hybrid models remain popular among American workers, causing office vacancies to reach an all-time high this year.

“Although new supply is slowing, lack of demand remains the main driver of rising vacancies, which we expect will continue over the next few years,” the company said.

Falling demand is compounded by high long-term interest rates, which impacts returns on income from offices. Although investors are expecting the Fed to cut interest rates sometime next year, central bankers have warned that rates could remain high for a long time as they continue to keep an eye on inflation.

Capital Economics has estimated that the overall peak-to-trough decline for US office values ​​will reach 43% and that it will take two decades or more for values ​​to peak in the early 2020s.

Experts have warned of trouble in the commercial real estate sector as early as 2023 after a banking turmoil led to a tightening of credit conditions. According to Bloomberg, this made banks less willing to finance office buildings, with some lenders reportedly trying to remove their commercial real estate assets from their portfolios this year.

Meanwhile, property owners who are able to refinance their mortgages are having to do so at much higher interest rates. Some economists have warned that this could lead to a wave of distressed debt, with about $1.5 trillion of CRE debt maturing in the next few years.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Source: www.bing.com