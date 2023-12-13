The value of Donald Trump's trading cards is falling

Donald Trump has announced that a new series of non-fungible token (NFT) trading cards featuring his face are now available despite their falling value.

According to NFT marketplace OpenSea, the value of the cards first released in December last year nearly halved this week before recovering slightly. The former president recently released a series of “Mugshot” edition cards to pay homage to his mug shot taken when he was shot in Georgia earlier this year in connection with alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. Was shot. Was arrested on 13 charges.

The Georgia indictment includes charges of writing false statements and articles to public officials and investigators and impersonating a public official. He was charged along with 18 other defendants. He denies the charges, which relate to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and says they are politically motivated.

On the morning of December 12, OpenSea recorded the card’s lowest price at 0.209 Ethereum (ETH), which is approximately $453.97. Later that day, the price had fallen to $0.139, or about $301.92.

Each card is available for $99, and there is now a special offer for supporters of the 45th president to win a piece of the suit that Trump wore while taking the mug shot by purchasing at least 47 trading cards in one transaction.

In an announcement video, Trump confirmed that buyers will receive a physical card for the first time.

Trump said: “Buy 47 digital cards, and we’ll send you a beautiful trading card. This is an authentic piece of the suit I was wearing when I took that famous mug shot, and it was a great suit, believe me, a really good suit. It’s all cut out, and you get a piece of it. I will sign some of them.

An advertisement on the Collect Trump Cards website states that the deal is “a moment in history” because “it is the first mug shot of the President of the United States.”

“The photo shows Trump with raised eyebrows and a determined gaze that says he will never surrender… It symbolizes President Trump’s unwavering commitment and his enduring dedication to the American dream,” the ad said.

Last year, Trump revealed cards that were presented as a “major announcement”, which did not impress some of his supporters. on that war Room podcast, former Trump aide Steve Bannon, who streamed the announcement, expressed disappointment.

“He is one of the greatest presidents in history, but I have to tell you: Anybody – anybody – any business partner and anybody on the comms team and anybody at Mar-a-Lago – and I I love. “But we are at war,” Bannon said.

These cards caused Trump to face some ridicule from his critics, but the cards sold out within just 12 hours. People who buy the card can be entered into a drawing to meet Trump at events such as a gala dinner at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. The images on the card show Trump in various poses, including cowboy, astronaut and laser eyes.

