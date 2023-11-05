The USWNT is hiring a serial winner in Emma Hayes – a coach with unfinished business in America

It was news Chelsea fans hoped they would never get.

Barely half an hour after the team thrashed Aston Villa 6–0 in the Women’s Super League, Chelsea released a brief statement announcing that long-term manager Emma Hayes would be leaving at the end of the season. The first line-up confirmed that Hayes was pursuing “a new opportunity outside the WSL and club football”, hinting towards a national team position.

Within an hour, sources confirmed that she was on the verge of agreeing to take the vacant role of United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) manager.

Hayes will remain at Chelsea until the end of this season, but his exit is both surprising and unexpected.

Few close Chelsea followers would have expected Hayes to remain at the club indefinitely; He has been at the top for 11 years already. On and off the field, her star has risen to such an extent that she is one of the most recognizable figures in the women’s game. She has previously stated that she has had several relationships with vacancies in men’s football, admitting that she would view them as a more prestigious role than her role at Chelsea, but it seems that the USWNT job ultimately turned her head. Is.

Hayes holds up last season’s Women’s Super League trophy (Wijnhaus/Getty Images)

The desire to face a new challenge is understandable given her total dominance of English women’s football in recent years. During his time at Chelsea, he has overseen their development from being a club with little focus on their women’s team to becoming one of the most successful teams in Europe. This is not only a result of his managerial skills, but also of his struggle for the resources off the field that his players needed to be the best.

The results speak for themselves.

Have won six league titles, the last four consecutive, including five FA Cups, two League Cups and one Community Shield. Even as other teams around Chelsea have matched the investment, Hayes has kept his nose in front. It was telling that the reaction of rival fans to the news was that they might finally win something.

Yet Hayes hasn’t won everything. The trophy that eluded him during his tenure at Chelsea remains the Champions League. His team reached the final in 2021 but were humiliated by Barcelona, ​​losing 4–0 and conceding all four goals in the first half. Given the investment and recruitment done, it is expected that they should have won it by now. With this season now set to be Hayes’ last chance to win that elusive trophy, the pressure and emotion will once again be turned up a notch.

Hayes missed a Champions League win during his time at Chelsea (Fran Santiago – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Hayes is a practical manager and given this, the move into international management makes a lot of sense.

Not tied to any particular tactical system, his strength has always been a ‘win first’ mentality and the emphasis he places on player development. She is not afraid to play defensive football if she feels she needs to do so for her team to win. How well this will resonate with the American public, accustomed to international dominance, is a hurdle they both will have to overcome.

go deeper

This is me: Emma Hayes

However, his squad management is second to none.

From his time at Chelsea, he has become adept at dealing with a number of high-profile personalities in the dressing room. He has also seen players flourish under his watch. Under Hayes’ tutelage, players like England captain Millie Bright have developed into some of the best players in the world, while you can always count on her to create positional surprises. Niamh Charles’s evolution from an exciting but raw winger into a composed full-back is one of many examples.

His close relationship with his players is clearly visible and his charm has been a key factor in Chelsea’s successful recruitment in recent years. The impact of his departure on that aspect of the business will become clear only much later.

Hayes has overseen Charles’s adaptation from winger to full-back (Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Hayes’ potential return to America also comes with a sense of unfinished business.

He took his first steps into management with the Chicago Red Stars, having previously worked as an assistant at Arsenal. His most notable achievement may have been drafting Megan Rapinoe, but his time at the club was uninspiring – he recorded only a 23 percent win ratio. After being sacked after only 26 matches, he spent time in consulting in the US before returning to England to take the Chelsea job. Hayes has clearly developed massively as a manager in that time and now a return would be testament to his ability to succeed in a country where, previously, he had failed.

However, change does not come without its risks.

At Chelsea, Hayes has spent more than a decade creating a system that suits his specific needs. He has worked closely with general manager Paul Green when it comes to recruitment and management of the club and has had the benefit of being highly regarded by the British media. Due to Hayes’ massive success at Chelsea, his criticism has been limited, but that does not mean it is never deserved.

He has a tendency to make sudden decisions in his game that can disrupt his team, and his teams do not always control the game well against high-level opponents. On the international stage, when the margins are even smaller, those issues can be magnified.

Hayes talks to Carli Lloyd and Denesha Adams during the Chicago Red Stars’ goalless draw with the Washington Freedom in 2009 (Andy Mead/YCJ/Icon SMI/Icon Sports Media via Getty Images)

Despite her mistakes, there is no doubt that Hayes is a clear stand-out candidate, and it is a major coup for the USWNT to poach her away from Chelsea. It may be the only job in the women’s game that is bigger than Chelsea’s role at the moment, and Hayes may be the only person capable of carrying the heavy load of expectation that comes with accepting it. She may also be the only person with a CV who can justify taking it.

It is impossible to overestimate the impact he has had at Chelsea. Both club and manager have evolved together in ways that could never have been expected when he first took over in 2012. But nothing lasts forever.

For both Hayes and the USWNT, this is an incredibly exciting move. However, for now, there is one last dance – and perhaps the Champions League to win.

go deeper

The story of Emma Hayes, Chelsea’s tireless genius

(Top photo: Harriet Lander – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Source: www.bing.com