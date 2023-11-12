The used car market is in turmoil due to falling prices and low demand.

Auto research firm Cox Automotive – owner of the closely followed Mannheim Price Index – this week published new data for October that shows wholesale used vehicle prices continued to decline and are at their lowest since April 2021. level has been reached.

The Mannheim used vehicle price index stood at 209.4 in October, down 2.3% from September. The index is down 4% from a year ago. These wholesale prices trickle down to the retail side of the market with a slight lag.

“October produced some unexpected price changes, reversing the gains seen over the past two months,” said Chris Frey, senior manager of economic and industry insights for Cox Automotive.

Frey added, “This confirms the caution that was expressed during the UAW strike last month, avoiding an action that could have increased wholesale prices. The October price decline was similar to last October’s 2.2% decline. “, and this was not unexpected for the market remains balanced. Wholesale vehicle values ​​typically see some modest increases during the holiday season, and with two months remaining, we may see some price increases.”

Liz Ann Saunders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, was the first to report on the social media platform

x user cardealershipguy “Strikes” said [UAW] are over” and are “back to reality now.” He said demand for used cars is declining.

The decline in demand comes as Bankrate data shows the average lending rate for used cars rose from about 3.85% in February 2022 to 7.3% this month. Such a rate shock – used car prices are still above pre-COVID highs – has created an affordability crisis among consumers.

The most significant drop in used car wholesale prices in history only means that more Americans who panic-bought cars during the peak of COVID will find themselves drowning in auto debt.

By zerohedge.com

More top reads from OilPrice.com:

Source: oilprice.com