The US Senate is considering an 'AI' bill that could fundamentally change the future of the Internet

The United States Senate may soon take up a bipartisan bill defining the liability protections afforded by artificial intelligence-generated content, which could have a significant impact on online speech and the development of AI technology.

Republican Missouri Senator Josh Hawley and Democratic Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal in June introduced the No Section 230 Immunities for AI Act, which would clarify that liability protections under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act apply to text and visual content created by artificial intelligence. Doesn’t happen. intelligence.

Hawley may try to force a vote on the bill in the coming weeks, his office told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 states that Internet companies cannot be held liable for the speech of third parties posted on their platforms. The question of whether the same protections apply to content created by artificial intelligence could have a dramatic impact on online speech, especially as artificial intelligence technologies like ChatGPT play a larger role online, as major tech companies face a flood of lawsuits. may have to. AI-generated content.

The bill would enable Americans to file lawsuits against AI firms whose advanced technology enables the production of harmful content. The bill would target AI-generated content like deepfakes, which are false but realistic-looking visual imitations, often of a real person. Deepfakes are becoming more widespread, leading lawmakers to worry that they could promote financial fraud and intellectual property theft.

The law defines generative AI as “an artificial intelligence system capable of generating novel text, video, images, audio, and other media based on signals or other forms of data provided by a person.”

Democratic Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, one of the authors of Section 230, said in comments to The Washington Post in March that it should not apply to AI.

“AI tools being integrated into ChatGPIT, Stable Diffusion and other increasingly popular digital services should not be protected by Section 230,” he told the Post. “And this isn’t a particularly close call… Section 230 is about protecting users and sites from hosting and organizing users’ speech” and its “protecting companies from the consequences of their own actions and products.” Has nothing to do with.”

John Schweppe, policy director of the American Principles Project, told DCNF, “The reality is that Section 230 was not written with artificial intelligence in mind, or the idea that creating content with artificial intelligence is the same as user-generated content.” “And so, obviously, we need to consider what we want to do with AI before we exempt all these firms from civil liabilities.”

However, some tech experts have warned that removing Section 230 protections from AI-generated content could have harmful effects on both Internet users and the emerging AI industry.

James Czerniawski, senior policy analyst at Americans for Prosperity, told DCNF that making AI companies accountable for their models could make companies more reluctant to train AI models with controversial content.

“AI models draw information from publicly available content (Twitter, e-books, articles, etc.),” Czerniawski explained. “If you expose companies to liability for the consequences of the output of their chatbots that are using third-party content, companies should do more of what they build into the models for training to minimize the risk. Will conduct a thorough investigation.”

When some sources say content is harmful, AI companies may not want to feed it into their models, Czerniawski told DCNF, pointing to examples of censorship of conservative news sites at the behest of organizations like the Global Disinformation Index.

Cato Institute Technology Policy Research Fellow Jennifer Huddleston told DCNF that Section 230 may be the reason why technology companies host controversial speech on their platforms, so limiting liability protections for AI-generated content could prevent AI from providing information. may have to depend on a narrow subset of.

Huddleston said, “The Internet has provided important opportunities for a variety of voices, but especially for those who lacked opportunity in traditional media outlets, including conservatives.” “Section 230 has been important in providing legal certainty to platforms that can make businesses more comfortable in carrying user-generated content, and especially in cases involving controversial or sensitive discussions.”

Hawley and Blumenthal argued that extending Section 230 liability protections to AI would shield tech companies from liability for alleged harms caused by their products.

“We can’t make the same mistakes with generic AI that we made with Big Tech on Section 230,” Hawley said. “When these new technologies harm innocent people, companies must be held accountable. Victims deserve their day in court and this bipartisan proposal will make that a reality.

Blumenthal said, “AI companies should be forced to take responsibility for business decisions as they develop products – without any Section 230 legal shield.” “This legislation is the first step in our effort to write the rules of AI and establish safeguards as we enter this new era.”

NetChoice, a group whose members include companies like Google and TikTok, says the definition of artificial intelligence in Hawley and Blumenthal’s bill is so vague and broad that it applies to far more technology than is typically considered AI. Can.

Carl Szabo, vice president and general counsel of NetChoice, explained, “The devil is in the definitions that open the door to frivolous lawsuits against search engines, spam blocking, and removal of legitimate but terrible content – ​​the very thing Section 230 is designed to prevent.” I went.” DCNF.

Adam Thierer, senior fellow at the R Street Institute, told DCNF that conservatives, in particular, should not advocate removing Section 230 because “it will come back to haunt them in the future.”

“Some conservatives continue to push for repeal of Section 230 as a way to rail against tech companies that they feel are biased toward their viewpoint,” Thierer told DCNF. “But this is a misguided strategy, especially when it comes from supporters of Donald Trump, a man who attributes his success to avoiding traditional media outlets and using new digital platforms to build a massive following and win the White House. Gives its ability to use.”

Blumenthal did not respond to DCNF’s requests for comment.

