The US semiconductor boom faces a major hurdle: a lack of immigrants

The US is experiencing a boom in semiconductor production following the passage of the CHIPS Act, but that progress may be hampered by a severe labor shortage in the industry.

The industry will create 85,000 new technology jobs by 2030, according to a July report from the Semiconductor Industry Association, an industry trade group, and Oxford Economics. But the report’s projections indicate that about 80% of those jobs may remain vacant.

And importantly, a third of the semiconductor industry’s workforce is foreign-born – meaning immigration barriers are exacerbating the shortage.

In July, Taiwan’s TSMC (TSM), which was scheduled to open its first plant in Arizona in 2024, announced that the semiconductor giant would be delayed by another year due to a shortage of specialist workers.

Mark Liu, president of TSMC, said, “Although we are working to improve the situation, including sending experienced technicians from Taiwan to train local skilled workers for a short period of time, we expect the N4 The production program of the process technology will be extended to 2025.” said on the company’s second-quarter earnings call.

In 2021, 33% of the US semiconductor industry workforce was foreign born. (Chart: Brookings)

Many foreign-born skilled workers are already studying in the US, but existing immigration laws have made it difficult for them to stay there.

“It’s incredibly, incredibly hard to imagine that we’ll be able to build a semiconductor industry in the future if we don’t reform our immigration laws,” said Todd Schulte, president of the immigration and criminal justice reform advocacy organization FWD.us. he said. , told Yahoo Finance.

A new analysis from FWD.us found that nearly 5,000 international students in the US will graduate with advanced degrees in semiconductor-related computer science and engineering fields in the next academic year. At least 4,000 of those students have expressed interest in staying in the US.

“If you need to build these semiconductor fabs, you need a special group of workers,” Schulte said. “You can get it in the United States, or you can get it here in other places. The idea that jobs are a fixed entity – that if they don’t exist for one person, they will exist for someone else – is simply not true.

“I think you’re seeing it,” he continued. “You’ve seen chip makers saying, ‘We need this workforce. We want to manufacture here in the United States for a number of reasons, but we need an immigration system that’s not built like it was in the mid-20th century. Ho,’ which means an immigration system that allows our country to respond to the economic needs of the mid-21st century.”

An immigration system ‘designed in the 1950s’

Work authority is a major challenge. For example, the US government allocates H-1B visas to approximately 65,000 qualified individuals per year, plus an additional 20,000 visas for those with master’s degrees. This limit has been in effect since 2006.

According to the U.S. Immigration Council, if United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) “receives more registrations than the available visa number, the agency will run a lottery to determine who can file an H-1B petition.” …Based on its estimate of how many selected employers will petition and receive USCIS approval, the agency selects more registrations than available visa numbers.

In addition to limited slots, other immigration barriers include slow processing times, regulations and paperwork, and the cost of sponsoring a visa. A March 2023 report from global immigration services provider Envoy Global found that 94% of companies would be willing to sponsor foreign nationals for work visas if they faced fewer challenges, while 80% of companies would allow employees to work remotely outside the US. Transferred to. Due to visa-related issues.

“It’s the last time we had a real substantial update to our legal immigration system [was] In 1990,” Schulte said. “This is before the end of the Cold War. This is before the advent of the World Wide Web. This is before the rise of China and India and in many ways the rise of the global middle class here. We have an immigration “It’s a system that was originally designed in the 1950s and ’60s and tweaked in the 1990s, before our economic needs became clear today.”

‘nOther options except ‘relaxation of immigration policies’

Overhauling the US immigration system would not only help the semiconductor industry: Research shows it would also be a boon for the overall US economy.

According to immigration tech company Boundless, immigrants paid more than $330.7 billion in federal income taxes in the US in 2019 and more than $492 billion in total taxes.

“The broader story is that over the last decade, the only reason America’s population has grown is immigration,” Greg Wright, a nonresident fellow at Brookings and associate professor of economics at the University of California, Merced, told Yahoo. finance.

He added, “Across the developed world, you can see that populations are declining, especially in southern Europe and Japan. There are countries where there are actually problems like population decline and inversion of the demographic pyramid. You can call it an aging population. “Actually America doesn’t have that problem yet, but that’s just because of immigration.”

President Biden speaks to workers during a visit to TSMC AZ’s first semiconductor fabrication plant in Phoenix on December 6, 2022. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters) (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

According to the US Census Bureau, between 2005 and 2022, the US immigrant population is expected to grow by nearly 30% to more than 46 million. As of 2022, foreign-born Americans constitute 13.9% of the total population.

Meanwhile, Native Americans are having fewer children, while many older individuals are dropping out of the workforce, further widening the country’s labor gap.

“It’s already reaching a tipping point, but people are going to realize there’s no option but to relax immigration policies,” Wright said.

Talent Retention and CHIPS Act

Without an overhaul of the immigration system, FWD.us’s Schulte warned that potential talent will choose locations other than the US, particularly in the semiconductor sector, an industry whose demand is growing rapidly.

After the bipartisan CHIPS Act was signed last August, companies invested $210 billion in more than 50 new semiconductor projects by the end of last year.

“We will no longer be able to attract top talent from around the world by default,” he said. “That was actually the case for a long time. But if you look at what our other economic competitors have done in many cases, they have modernized their immigration laws, their immigration systems, to try to compete with the United States. “

The US is home to seven of the world’s top 10 semiconductor companies by market cap, including top company Nvidia (NVDA). Taiwan’s TSMC (TSM) is in second place, while South Korea’s Samsung is in fourth place.

“Right now we are clearly at the forefront of many potentially revolutionary scientific endeavors — artificial intelligence, biomedical research manufacturing, clean energy, the decarbonized economy,” Schulte said. “These are things that have the potential to change the world in the coming decades in different ways.”

For Schulte, the key question is whether the US can create a system that “allows us to create a workforce capable of leading the world in education and innovation to advance in these areas.”

“I think we’re really focused on trying to highlight that this won’t happen by default,” he said.

Adriana Belmonte is a reporter and editor covering politics and healthcare policy for Yahoo Finance. You can follow her on Twitter @adrianambells And contact her at [email protected].

Source: finance.yahoo.com