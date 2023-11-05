The US recently sanctioned the Russian manufacturer of the Lancet, a $35,000 tank-busting ‘suicide’ drone that is hindering Ukraine’s counter-offensive.

US imposes sanctions against Russian manufacturer Zala Aero, which makes Lancet drone.

The Lancet drone is a loitering weapon that remains close to its target before crashing.

The vehicle is small and light – and effective against Ukraine’s advances.

The United States imposed sanctions on Thursday against a Russian maker of lightweight drones that are hindering the progress of Ukraine’s counteroffensive.

“To further target companies that support Russia’s war against Ukraine,” the State Department announced sanctions against Zala Aero, the Russian manufacturer of the Lancet drone.

The US has already imposed a long list of sanctions on Russia since its invasion last year, banning the country’s energy imports, freezing billions of dollars of assets of Russian oligarchs, and freezing Russian banks. The global banking system is halted by SWIFT.

It was not immediately clear what the sanctions would do against the Lancet manufacturer. The State Department did not respond to a request for comment. But the US has also previously blacklisted Russian arms dealer Igor Zimenkov and other companies that have worked closely with him to supply “Russia’s military-industrial complex” through proxies, the Treasury said. the control office said in a press release. february. The sanctions prevent Zimenkov and companies from doing business with the US.

Lancet drones are known as drones with loitering weapons or explosive payloads that can hover close to their targets before crashing. Some, including the State Department, have labeled these weapons “suicide” or “kamikaze” drones.

Lancet drones are smaller and lighter, with its latest version, the Lancet-3M, weighing about 26.5 pounds including payload and measuring less than 6 feet long, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Samuel Bendet, a Russian military technology expert at the Center for a New American Security, told Reuters that each drone costs about $35,000 to produce.

Despite their small size, drones have proven effective against some of Ukraine’s weapons and defense systems, hampering the country’s efforts to advance against Russia.

Online videos reportedly show the Lancet taking out the IRIS-T air-defense system and a Leopard tank donated by Germany.

James Patton Rogers, a drone expert at the Cornell Tech Policy Institute and the University of Southern Denmark, previously told Insider that Lancet drones are most effective against older tanks and he doubts they work against more advanced armored vehicles.

He said, “I wouldn’t believe all this propaganda, especially when it comes to attacks on more advanced tanks and armored vehicles.”

Nevertheless, Patton Rogers said that the Lancet “is certainly a thorn in the side of Ukrainian forces” but “is by no means a war-winning weapon.”

A video circulating online shows a Lancet drone dropping explosives on a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet that was parked on an airport tarmac.

The target was hit from approximately 50 miles away, twice the Lancet’s previous range.

“They are a serious problem,” a Ukrainian officer stationed in the southeastern Zaporizhia region told the Journal, where Ukraine is making some progress with its counteroffensive.

Ukrainian military personnel and air defenses appear to have attempted to thwart Lancet drones, in one case creating decoy tanks made of wood that the drones could mistakenly target.

Ukrainian Lieutenant Commander Oleksandr Afanasyev told Insider that the decoy was made of empty boxes of 155 mm shells.

Zala Aero did not respond to a request for comment sent over the weekend.

