The US presidential election is next year. Here’s what it could mean for stocks cnn business

There is less than a year left for the US presidential elections. If history is any indication, the stock could end 2023 higher and extend those gains next year.

The S&P 500 index is up 14% in 2023 as Wall Street’s craze for artificial intelligence and optimism that the Federal Reserve may soon stop raising interest rates has helped push electricity stocks higher.

Wall Street has a long list of uncertainties it worries could threaten the current stock rally, including the upcoming presidential election. But history shows that the stock usually Benefits during the fourth year of the Presidential term.

Nothing is certain: The ongoing geopolitical conflict in the Middle East, Russia and Ukraine could spread fear in the market and send prices of commodities like oil rising. Some economists have warned that the Fed’s interest rate hikes have not yet had their full impact on the labor market and consumers’ wallets.

A recession is also likely, as the central bank’s benchmark lending rate is at its highest level in 22 years.

Indeed, many economists and investors have tempered or reduced their recession expectations in recent months, as the labor market and the broader economy have proven largely resistant. The Fed’s punishing pace of rate hikes, and the market believes the central bank will raise rates this year.

The New York Fed, which gauges the risk of a recession by tracking the spread of 3-month and 10-year Treasury yields, estimates a 56% chance that one will occur. The US economy will fall into recession by September 2024.

The period right after Election Day is positive for stocks: Darrell Crate, managing principal of Easterly Asset Management, said the election Help reduce ambiguity on Wall Street. Investors hate uncertainty more than anything.

“The election is a process that creates clarity on the investment climate for the next two to four years,” Crate said. “There are fiscal policies that need to be refined, there are regulatory issues where decisions will be taken.”

According to Goldman Sachs, the S&P 500 index has increased 5% in the eight weeks following Election Day through year-end in a mid-election year since 1984, compared with 2.6% during the same period during non-election years. developed.

Nevertheless, shares may see a slight rise next year. According to Yardeni Research, the S&P 500 has increased an average of 6.2% during the fourth year of a presidential term since 1932. This is less than the index’s average 13.5% gain during the third year of a presidential term since 1931.

Joe Abbott, chief quantitative strategist at Yardeni Research, says it makes sense to consider candidates’ priorities before voters start lining up to vote.

“The President and the political parties want to have a strong economy and stock market on their side before they launch into a fourth year on the campaign trail,” Abbott wrote in an email to CNN.

According to the same dataset, during the first and second years of a presidency, the S&P 500 has increased an average of 6.7% and 3.3%, respectively.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester will step down next year

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is scheduled to retire from her post next year, the bank announced Wednesday.

As my colleagues Brian Mena and Elizabeth Buchwald report, Mester, one of the most “hawkish” voices at the US central bank, is set to complete her term on June 30, 2024. Hawkish is a term used to describe Fed officials who take a strong stance on tackling inflation despite the risk of a downturn in the economy.

For example, as inflation surged in 2021, Mester was one of several Fed officials who called for a larger rate hike after the central bank began raising rates. In recent months, as other Fed officials said they should keep rates on hold, she was among the few others who felt there was a little more room to raise rates.

Regional Fed presidents serve terms that are limited by length of service and age. Meester has played her role since June 2014 and is 65 years old.

The Cleveland Fed is now beginning the search for Mester’s successor, led by a committee chaired by Heidi Gartland, vice chair of the Cleveland Fed’s board of directors.

“We are committed to finding a new leader who can ensure the bank continues to meet the high standards set by President Meester,” Gartland said in a statement Wednesday.

As my colleague Peter Valdes-Dapena reports, General Motors has partnered with a small Wisconsin start-up, Niron Magnetics, to develop electric motor magnets that can be made without the rare elements that are mostly produced today. Are obtained from China.

In electric vehicle motors, rapidly changing magnetic fields rotate a rotor made of magnets containing “rare earth minerals” such as terbium and dysprosium.

Niron Magnetics, a 60-person company currently headquartered in Minnesota, claims to have patented methods of making high-performance magnets using only iron and nitrogen, both easily accessible elements that cannot be imported. Will not be required.

According to Niron chief executive Jonathan Rowntree, in addition to geopolitical concerns over importing minerals from China, using more common and accessible elements would also significantly reduce the environmental impacts of mining and processing.

He said the technology could also make EV motors less expensive, but he declined to say by what percentage.

