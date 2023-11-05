The US money supply is doing something that hasn't been seen since the Great Depression, and a big move in stocks could be coming. The Motley Fool

For more than a century, Wall Street has been a proven moneymaker that has outperformed commodities, housing and bonds on an annualized return basis. But when examined over a shorter period of time, the stock market becomes highly unpredictable.

though ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI 0.66%), broad-based S&P 500 (^GSPC 0.94%), and promoted growth nasdaq composite (^IXIC 1.38%), have recovered meaningfully from their 2022 bear market lows, with the latter two also entering correction territory.

With the screws tightening on Wall Street, investors are looking to a variety of economic data points and predictive indicators to potentially gauge which direction the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite will move.

While there is no infallible indicator that can predict directional moves in a stock with solid accuracy, there are some economic instruments that have exceptionally strong correlative track records to directional moves for major stock indexes. One such indicator that is doing something truly historic right now is the US money supply.

This hasn’t happened since 1933, and it could signal a big move for stocks

There are four measurement standards for the US money supply, of which M1 and M2 are by far the most popular. M1 takes into account cash and coins in circulation as well as readily available cash, such as travelers checks and demand deposits in checking accounts. M2, meanwhile, takes everything in M1 into account and adds money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit (CDs) of less than $100,000. Think of it as capital that is still within reach, but requires more work to obtain. This latter measure, M2, is attracting attention on Wall Street.

Typically, M2 money supply is an afterthought for investors and most economists. As the US economy continues to expand over the long term, and a growing economy requires more cash and coins to facilitate transactions, the M2 money supply has increased quite rapidly over several decades. In other words, there is no point in closely monitoring a datapoint that appears to be increasing without fail.

but something interesting Is Happened in the last 15 months. Since M2 reached $21.7 trillion in July 2022, this often overlooked datapoint has declined.

Keep in mind, very small declines in M2 money supply have occurred more than a century ago. But there are only a few instances – five to be precise – where M2 has declined meaningfully by at least 2% on a year-on-year basis. The four previous drops occurred in 1878, 1893, 1921, and 1931–1933. The fifth instance, and the first since the Great Depression, is underway, with M2 money supply through September 2023 3.17% below the prior-year period, and 4.37% below the July 2022 peak.

The importance of this decline is twofold. To begin with, there are economic implications of having less capital in circulation. With core inflation still well above historical norms due to high shelter spending, consumers may be forced to reduce their discretionary purchases. In other words, a decline in M2 sets the stage for a potential recession in the US economy.

WARNING: The money supply is officially contracting. This has happened only 4 times in the last 150 years. Each time there was a recession with a double-digit unemployment rate. pic.twitter.com/j3FE532oac – Nick Gerli (@nickgerli1) 8 March 2023

The second thing to note about the last four notable declines in M2 is that they all led to deflationary depressions with double-digit unemployment rates. Keep in mind that the Federal Reserve did not exist in 1878 or 1893, and the Fed Board of Governors has a better understanding of how their monetary tools can strengthen the American economy today than they did a century ago. The point is that a recession with double-digit unemployment is much less likely today than it was in the early 20th century.

Still, a meaningful decline in US money supply cannot be ignored – even if it comes after a historic expansion of the M2 during the COVID-19 pandemic. If a recession occurs, history shows that stocks could fall significantly, at least in the short term.

Chasing the money paints a potentially worrying short-term picture for Wall Street

But as I’ve noted in the past, M2 is just one of several money-based metrics that appear to be giving Wall Street some sort of warning that turbulent times may be ahead.

Perhaps an even bigger warning than what M2 is indicating can come from the chart of US commercial bank credit. For reference, commercial bank credit includes total loans and leases, as well as securities held by banks, such as mortgage-backed securities.

Similar to M2, commercial bank credit has been on a relatively steady upward slope for the past 50 years. A growing economy means more outstanding loans and leases. In addition, banks are incentivized to make loans to cover the costs associated with taking and holding deposits.

However, commercial bank lending has declined significantly since reaching an all-time high in mid-February 2023. As of the week ending October 18, 2023, US commercial bank loans declined by 2.06%. This may not seem like much, but it is only the third time since January 1973 that we have seen an extreme decline in commercial bank lending of more than 2%. The other two events occurred in October 2001 (2.09% peak decline) and March 2010 (6.94% peak decline), and they corresponded to larger declines in the benchmark S&P 500.

The more than 2% decline in commercial bank lending makes it clear that financial institutions are tightening their lending standards and making it harder for businesses to access new capital. This could spell trouble for the growth stocks responsible for propelling the stock market higher.

The third quarter senior loan officer opinion survey on bank lending practices from the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors has added fuel to the proverbial fire.

The survey revealed that about 51% of domestic banks are tightening their lending standards when it comes to commercial and industrial (C&I) loans to medium-sized and large companies. C&I loans are typically short-term, collateralized loans that businesses use for working capital, deal-making, and major projects. If businesses are having difficulty accessing capital, economic growth can be expected to be weak in the coming quarters.

I would also add that any net tightening of more than 50% for C&I loans by domestic banks has been consistent with the US recession since the 1990s.

Perspective changes everything on Wall Street

Chasing the money doesn’t really provide a good outlook for stocks in the short term.

But the funny thing about Wall Street is that your investment horizon changes everything. If you are a short-term trader, things may seem tough at this time. But if your mindset is long-term, turbulence is nothing more than a hidden opportunity.

As much as we may dislike recessions and stock market declines, they are both perfectly normal and expected parts of the economic and investment cycle. Most importantly, they are both also short-lived.

The American economy has suffered a dozen recessions since World War II ended. Of these 12 recessions, only three reached the 12-month mark, with only one reaching 18 months. By comparison, most economic expansions lasted several years, with one lasting more than a decade.

This disproportionate progress and optimism can be seen on Wall Street nearly a century ago. While the average S&P 500 bear market since September 1929 has lasted 286 calendar days (about 9.5 months), wealth management company Bespoke Investment Group has found that the average S&P 500 bull market has lasted 1,011 calendar days, or about 3.5 times longer. Although the skeptics will, ultimately, be right, the numbers favor long-term optimists.

it’s official. A new bull market has been confirmed. The S&P 500 is now up 20% from its closing low of 10/12/22. The last bear market saw the index decline by 25.4% in 282 days. Read more at pic.twitter.com/tnRz1wdonp — Bespoke (@bespokeinvest) 8 June 2023

The best part is that time is undefeated on Wall Street.

recently, Bank of America Global Research released data that examined the probability of negative returns relative to the total return of the S&P 500 based on different holding period lengths. BofA’s analysis since 1929 found an inverse relationship between negative return probability and holding time.

While hypothetically holding the S&P 500 tracking index for one day would have produced negative returns 94% of the time over the past 46 years, increasing this holding period to three months or one year would reduce the probability of loss to 32% and 32%, respectively. 25%. However, holding the S&P 500 tracking index, including dividends, over 20 years has been a surefire wealth-maker for more than a century.

Perspective on Wall Street changes everything. As long as you have a long-term investment horizon, short-term dips are nothing more than ideal opportunities to buy high-quality stocks and/or exchange-traded funds on the cheap.

Source: www.fool.com