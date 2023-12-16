The US isn't the only one making a dent in OPEC's market share – Brazil and Guyana are hitting record oil production volumes

Guyana and Brazil have committed to producing record amounts of oil in 2023, cutting into OPEC+’s market share. getty images

OPEC+’s oil market share has fallen to 51% this year, the IEA said on Thursday.

While US oil production has surged, Guyana and Brazil have also produced record amounts in 2023.

Brazil’s output rose 400,000 barrels a day to 3.6 million this year, according to Kpler.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have lost massive market shares in 2023 due to a surge in US production, but Brazil and Guyana are also seeing banner years for crude oil production.

OPEC+ has cut its share of the oil market to 51%, the lowest since 2016, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday.

Brazil has seen its production increase by 400,000 barrels a day to 3.6 million this year, according to Kpler data shared with Business Insider and shown below.

Brazil’s crude oil production versus exports, in thousands of barrels per day

Matt Smith, chief oil analyst at Kpler, said the country’s production is about 800,000 barrels a day above 2017 levels.

“We expect production to grow by the same amount in 2024 as it did this year, and given that refining activity is fairly stable, higher production should translate into higher crude exports,” he told Business Insider on Friday. Will go.”

Meanwhile, Guyana’s production this year has averaged 385,000 barrels a day, about 100,000 more than last year, according to Smith.

And after a new stream of crude was brought online earlier this year at the Payara Offshore Oil Development, production is on track to average 600,000 barrels per day for the month of December, he said.

And with more coming on stream in the future, Smith expects Guyana’s production to reach 1 million barrels per day in the coming years.

Guyana was producing no oil at the start of the decade, but is on pace to reach a record high in December 2023.Kepler

All this poses a challenge for OPEC+, which is announcing production cuts to control crude oil prices. According to Smith, other countries have stepped in to fill the void that Saudi Arabia and other countries are leaving due to oil production cuts.

Global crude oil prices softened in the fourth quarter, although this week they remained on pace for their first weekly rise in two months.

