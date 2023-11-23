The US government is fighting to keep former Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao on US soil.

Prosecutors are enthusiastically advocating for the former Binance chief Changpeng “CZ” Zhao to remain in the United States, expressing fears about his potential flight risk.

What happened: In a filing in Seattle federal court, prosecutors requested to review and vacate a judge’s ruling that would allow Zhao to return to his home in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on $175 million bond. The condition was that he return to the United States two weeks before his sentencing in February 2024.

In a proposed order, prosecutors said if Zhao was allowed to leave the US before sentencing, he would face an “unacceptable risk of flight and non-appearance.” He further argued that if Zhao decided not to return, the government would not be able to ensure his return.

SEE ALSO: Jack Dorsey cancels performance reviews, PIPs for block employees

Prosecutors cited Zhao’s connections and favorable status in the UAE, as well as the country’s lack of an extradition treaty with the US, as reasons to prevent him from leaving the country. They argued that Zhao could hold on to his assets in the UAE indefinitely, as most of it is held overseas outside the US.

why it matters: The case against Zhao is one of the most significant legal actions ever taken against a cryptocurrency executive.

Zhao admitted on Monday to failing to maintain an effective anti-money laundering program Binance and paid a $50 million fine as part of his plea agreement. Due to this he also had to leave the post of CEO of the exchange.

price action: While writing, Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading at $36,344.38, down 3.11% over the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Read Next: ‘The dog is ready to bite’: Crypto analyst predicts a repeat of the 23,000% rally for Dogecoin thanks to this technology

Disclaimer:This content was produced in part with the assistance of Benzinga Neuro And it was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Source: www.benzinga.com