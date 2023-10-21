The US government holds $5.5 billion worth of Bitcoin. Whether he holds or sells his reserves can have a big impact on the price of the token.

According to analysts, the US government has seized at least $5.5 billion worth of Bitcoins since 2020.

Its stake makes it one of the largest crypto “whales” in the world.

Whether he keeps or sells his Bitcoin reserves can have a huge impact on the price of the token.

The US government holds billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin – and whether it decides to keep it or sell it could have a big impact on the cryptocurrency’s price.

According to crypto firm 21.co, public filings show that Washington has seized more than 200,000 tokens from cybercriminals since 2020.

Analysts estimate its holdings total $5.5 billion — making the U.S. one of the world’s largest Bitcoin “whales,” a term digital-asset enthusiasts use to refer to individuals or groups whose There are large amounts of crypto nearby.

Tokens seized from online black market Silk Road, its founder James Zhong, and criminals who hacked the Bitfinex exchange in 2016 make up a large amount of the government’s Bitcoin reserves, according to data from 21.co.

In the past, the government would sell its stake through auction after the relevant legal proceedings were completed and then use the money to compensate the victims.

For example, according to the Wall Street Journal, Washington sold 9,861 previously seized bitcoins through Coinbase in March and paid $300,000 in compensation to Bitfinex in July.

The government sale could send the price of the world’s largest token by total market capitalization volatile as digital-asset trading volumes have stagnated since last year.

In 2022, crypto prices fell due to the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and the collapse of high-profile companies like FTX, which dampened investor enthusiasm for the sector.

Bitcoin fell below $20,000 and has barely recovered despite the rally in risk assets this year, with the token trading in a narrow range between $26,000 and $31,000 since mid-March.

The low volatility means whales can single-handedly trigger large fluctuations – so what the government decides to do with its $5.5 billion reserves could have a big impact on the price of Bitcoin.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com