The US economy is in its last phase of recession

After dismissing recession fears this year, Goldman Sachs Research projects the US economy will easily beat consensus expectations again in 2024.

U.S. gross domestic product is projected to expand 2.1% on a full-year basis in 2024, compared with 1% for a consensus of economist forecasts surveyed by Bloomberg. Goldman Sachs Research has confirmed its long-term view that the probability of a US recession is much lower than commonly believed – only 15% over the next 12 months.

David Mericle, chief US economist at Goldman Sachs Research, wrote in the team’s report titled 2024 US Economic Outlook: Final Descent, “Last year it was reasonable to wonder whether labor market overheating and sometimes troublingly high inflation would The mindset can be reversed painlessly.” Mericle writes, “But these problems have now largely been resolved, conditions have been created for a return to inflation target, and the worst shocks of monetary and fiscal tightening are behind us.”

How did US inflation fall without a rise in unemployment?

As early as 2023, Goldman Sachs Research argued that the main risk was not a recession, as most forecasters thought, but that the economy would accelerate again amid still high inflation. In that case, the team assumed the Federal Reserve would raise rates more aggressively to slow demand growth so that supply remains buoyant. But this did not happen. According to Goldman Sachs, in the spring, banking tensions raised concerns about raising rates too much, and by the summer it became clear that strong GDP growth would not rebalance the labor market or keep wage growth and inflation from falling. Was stopping. Research.

How has the US been able to achieve both strong growth and progress in reducing inflation this year? Our economists say the labor supply is more than fine. The transitory effects on wages and prices have been reduced or reversed. And high prices have corrected themselves by, for example, encouraging large-scale construction of rental housing.

What is a bit more surprising is that labor demand has been held in check despite an uptick in final demand for goods and services and reduced recession fears. The Beveridge curve, which is a way of showing the relationship between unemployment and job opportunities, may help explain why. “Extremely tight labor markets create a feedback loop between workers quitting and employers posting more job opportunities than they already have,” Mericle writes. This interplay “can heat up quickly but can also cool down quickly,” Mericle writes.

According to Goldman Sachs Research, the hard part of the inflation battle is over. The unemployment rate has barely changed, but other measures of labor market strength have fallen sharply and are on average slightly above pre-pandemic levels. This cooling is probably good enough, or almost good enough, since inflation was a little low before the pandemic. This means that there is no longer a need for growth below potential.

With inflation falling and the job market booming, Goldman Sachs Research estimates the Fed will keep rates steady until a rate cut in the last quarter of 2024. Our economists expect a rate cut of 25 basis points per quarter after the policy decision. Unless the fed funds rate reaches 3.5-3.75% (compared to 5.25-5.5% now) in the second quarter of 2026.

Why is the US economy expected to beat consensus expectations?

According to Goldman Sachs Research, the main reason the world’s largest economy is likely to grow from 2022 to 2023 is that the impact of fiscal tightening and central bank rate hikes on GDP growth has sharply diminished. Our economists expect a similarly modest deceleration on growth in 2024 – with a slight tightening of both fiscal and fiscal conditions.

Consumer spending is expected to remain strong. Real disposable income is projected to grow by about 3% next year amid slow but solid job gains, about 1% real wage growth and a large increase in household interest income. Income growth will be partly offset by a higher savings rate, which is slightly lower than its pre-pandemic level.

Business investment will remain slow. Subsidies driven by the CHIPS Act and the Inflation Reduction Act are responsible for the net increase in business investment this year, and financing conditions for commercial real estate in particular are expected to become more difficult. At the same time, investment in artificial intelligence is increasing and recession fears are decreasing, which may make business leaders more confident. All told, business investment is expected to grow 1.75% in 2024.

Existing home sales are expected to remain very weak next year as mortgage rates remain high. Residential investment is expected to remain roughly flat at year-end. Low affordability but very little supply should lead to modest home price growth of about 1% in 2024.

Federal government spending is projected to remain roughly flat, while state and local spending increased by 0.5%. A government shutdown would shift growth between quarters.

US imports have declined from higher levels (driven by pandemic stimulus), but US exports remain in decline. Goldman Sachs Research estimates that demand for US exports will increase next year due to an improvement in overseas economic growth. It is expected that in 2024 the trade deficit will be reduced enough to contribute 0.2 percentage points to GDP expansion.

Labor market conditions are projected to be nearly stable in 2024, with GDP growth close to the economy’s potential growth rate. Our economists put the current trend pace of job growth at about 175,000 per month, and they expect it to slow to 100,000. Second half of 2024. The unemployment rate is likely to remain in the mid-to-high 3 range next year as layoff rates remain low and job opportunities are even higher than in 2019 – one of the best labor markets in US history – in nearly every industry. .

This article is being provided for educational purposes only. The information contained in this article does not constitute a recommendation to the recipient on the part of any Goldman Sachs entity, and Goldman Sachs is not providing any financial, economic, legal, investment, accounting or tax advice through this article or to its recipient. Is. Neither Goldman Sachs nor any of its affiliates makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of the statements or any information in this article and therefore accepts no liability (in respect of direct, indirect or consequential loss). Does not imply. or damage) is expressly disclaimed.

Source: www.goldmansachs.com