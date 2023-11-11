The US economy added 150,000 jobs last month. This means this

minneapolis cnn –

For several months now, the US labor market has been on a cooling path, and Friday’s jobs report made that even more clear.

The U.S. economy added 150,000 jobs last month, less than expected, but still a solid month of employment growth, according to data released Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

October’s job growth was stronger than September’s, but the total was revised down by 297,000 jobs.

“After a hot September, the air conditioning has been turned on in October,” said Sung Won Sohn, chief economist of SS Economics and professor of finance and economics at Loyola Marymount University.

The unemployment rate rose to 3.9%, its highest level since January 2022.

Economists were expecting a net job gain of 180,000 for the month and the unemployment rate to remain steady at 3.8%, according to Refinitiv.

The jobs gain last month was the lowest since June, but there is a caveat: October saw the overall manufacturing sector decline by 35,000 jobs, with the motor vehicle and parts industry particularly down by 33,200 jobs. Those declines were primarily attributed to strike activity.

The United Auto Workers union went on strike against Ford, General Motors and Stellantis in mid-September. In late October, the UAW reached a temporary agreement with the Big Three automakers to end labor strikes.

Labor market resilience has helped keep consumer spending strong and boost the economy, but Federal Reserve officials are expecting more of a recession to help curb inflation.

Nancy Vanden Houten, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, wrote, “The October jobs report provides plenty of evidence that labor market conditions are softening and will allow the Fed to keep policy on hold as it controls inflation.” “Monitoring our progress towards getting back to 2%.” In a note on Friday.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a press conference on Wednesday that the labor market is moving toward “better balance” but that it likely still requires slow jobs growth to fully achieve price stability.

Job growth has slowed significantly from its breakneck pace in 2021 and 2022, when monthly gains averaged 605,000 and nearly 400,000, respectively. An estimated 150,000 jobs were added last month and declines in August and September add up to a total of 101,000 jobs, bringing the United States to an average of 239,000 jobs per month so far this year.

Fed officials are keeping a close eye on wage increases. In October, average hourly earnings rose 0.2%, a slightly slower pace than the previous month. On an annual basis, wage growth measures 4.1%, the slowest increase seen since mid-2021.

Where the jobs were – and where they weren’t

Due to the timing of the striking actions and how the BLS tracks such activity, October is the first jobs report to reflect a large-scale strike.

In October, the BLS tabulated that 48,100 workers were on strike. That’s the highest monthly increase since February 2004, when 72,000 grocery workers in Southern California went on strike.

“With the strike now resolved, employment in the industry should bounce back in November,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services.

Apart from significant – but potentially temporary – losses in the manufacturing sector, many industries recorded job growth last month, albeit at a more moderate pace.

The health care and social assistance industry accounted for nearly half of the month’s gain, adding 77,200 jobs last month. The government added 51,000 jobs, led by local government and school.

Leisure and hospitality, which has recently struggled with a hiring shortage, added a relatively small 19,000 positions in October, compared with an increase of about 80,000 jobs the previous month, according to BLS data, which adjusted for seasonal factors. Is.

The monthly jobs report is composed of two surveys: one that surveys businesses about employment, hours and earnings; and another that surveys households about their status in the labor force.

Dante DeAntonio, senior director of Moody’s Analytics, said if there was any point of concern in Friday’s report, it’s coming from the subsequent survey.

“The unemployment rate rose to 3.9%, which is not worrisome given our expectations of ongoing moderation,” he wrote in a note released Friday. “However, the reason for the increase is more problematic: labor force participation declined for the first time since April, and as the household survey reported, employment has turned significantly negative.”

Layoff activity has declined in recent months; However, the latest jobless claims data released Thursday showed a steady increase in continued claims, filed by people who have received unemployment benefits for more than a week.

Such an increase potentially indicates that laid-off workers are having more difficulty finding new jobs.

In Friday’s jobs report, the share of unemployed workers who have been out of a job for 15 weeks or more rose to 36.5% from 35.8%.

“The clearest path toward a soft landing in the labor market is to keep growth in labor supply steady as job growth slows, which could keep the unemployment rate slightly lower,” DeAntonio wrote.

A ‘solid and, yet, cool’ trend

The monthly payroll gain of 150,000 jobs is downright low in the context of the past three years; But historically, there is nothing to be hesitant about.

“It’s still a strong market,” Ger Doyle, senior vice president of ManpowerGroup, told CNN. “Overall, stability is returning to the market. So it’s solid and, yet, cool.”

This is also well above the neutral rate of 70,000 to 100,000 jobs needed monthly to sustain population growth.

In the decade before the pandemic – a period that, coincidentally, included the longest period of labor market expansion ever – job growth averaged 183,000 per month.

October’s payroll gains brought this current streak to 34 months, the fifth-longest stretch of job growth on record, BLS data shows.

And given that there are about 1.5 open jobs for every unemployed person, there’s still plenty of room to continue this more sustainable growth, Amy Glaser, senior vice president at staffing firm Adecco, told CNN.

“So we have seen, over the last few years, massive wage increases and workers moving from one employer to another for very large pay increases,” she said. “We are starting to see that coming down a little bit, so, good news for employers on that front. And the good news for job seekers is there are still plenty of opportunities out there.”

“We’re really in a balanced moment right now,” he added.

Source: amp.cnn.com