The greenback trades in the green against every major G20 peer.

Traders feel that their hopes and bets for an early return to normal rate policy have weakened as the Fed does not see any hike anytime soon.

The US dollar index bounced back to 104.00 after recent sustained losses.

The US Dollar (USD) has been holding up and pushing against selling pressure over the past few days and weeks, ahead of the Thanksgiving festivities on Thursday. The publication of Fed minutes from their recent rate decision revealed that the entire board agrees that a cut is not in the plans for upcoming meetings. That has dashed market bets that a cut could be very close, even in December.

As for the devil playing a part in this move for the US dollar, the calendar could help push the US Dollar Index (DXY) even higher. In addition to durable goods and jobless claims data, consumer inflation expectations data from the University of Michigan may confirm that the Fed is right in not easing too quickly. Although this is the final reading, any upward revision would bode well for some further strength of the US Dollar after this Wednesday.

Daily Digest: Will Michigan ratify the Fed’s approach?

A very full calendar this Wednesday before the Thanksgiving festivities on Thursday.

The data release began at 12:00 GMT with the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) mortgage applications data for the past week. Earlier it was at 2.8% and now it has come down to 3%.

At 13:30 GMT, a number of data points emerged: Durable goods orders increased by a revised 4.6%, up from 4.7% previously -5.4%. Durable goods orders without transportation rose from 0.4% to 0.5%, up from 0.4%. Initial jobless claims rose to 209,000 from 233,000 the previous week. Continuing jobless claims also declined, rising to 1,8620,000 from 1,840,000.

The next focal point will be at 15:00 GMT with the University of Michigan numbers. The consumer sentiment index is expected to reach 60.4 to 60.5. 5-year inflation expectations are expected to remain stable at 3.2%. Keep in mind that these are the final readings for the month of November.

Equities are in the light green as stock markets were getting no help from Nvidia’s disappointing earnings. The Sam Altman saga with Microsoft and AI isn’t helping either. Mildly positive data is being seen across Asia and Europe, with US futures steady ahead of the opening bell.

CME Group’s FedWatch tool shows that markets are pricing in a 94.8% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting in December. An interesting fact is that now 5.2% people also think that there may be an increase.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury note yield traded at 4.38%, near a new low for the week.

US Dollar Index Technical Analysis: Never a Straight Line

The US Dollar is breaking the game plan which should have brought the US Dollar Index below 103.00 for the week. This was helped by US Federal Reserve minutes, which showed that all board members were unanimous that cuts were not an option. Markets have become spooked and are seeing substantial inflows into the greenback, with the US dollar index trying to break above the 200-day simple moving average on xxxx.

DXY is back above the 200-day SMA near 103.62, and it would need a daily close above it to consolidate in the area. Look for another recovery bounce towards the 100-day SMA near 104.20. Should the DXY be able to close and open above that this weekend, look for a return to the 55-day SMA near 105.71 with 105.12 ahead of it as resistance.

The 200-day SMA will again try to play its role as an important decisive support level against any recession. If the index breaks this level again later this week, the psychological 100.00 level will come into play. With a very weak economic calendar after this Wednesday and many US market participants off their desks for the holidays for the rest of this week, there is room for a potentially major recession.

Inflation FAQs

Inflation measures the increase in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation does not include more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate due to geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure that economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures changes in the prices of a range of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks because it does not include volatile food and fuel inputs. Interest rates generally go higher when the core CPI rises above 2% and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is the case when inflation falls.

Although it may seem counterintuitive, high inflation in a country increases the value of its currency and vice versa for low inflation. This is because the central bank will typically raise interest rates to tackle high inflation, which will attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for an attractive place to park their money.

In the past, investors turned to gold in times of high inflation because it retained its value, and while investors often bought gold for a safe-haven asset in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. Is. , This is because when inflation is high, central banks will raise interest rates to combat it.

Higher interest rates are negative for gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding gold or keeping money in a cash deposit account compared to an interest-bearing asset. On the other hand, low inflation is positive for gold as it brings down interest rates, making the shiny metal a more viable investment option.

