the untapped power of loneliness

Richard Deming is an award-winning poet and critic. He is the Creative Writing Director at Yale University. He contributes to magazines like Art Forum, sight and soundAnd boston reviewand his poems have been published iowa review, Field, American Letters and CommentAnd Nation,

Below, Richard shares five key insights from his new book, This exquisite loneliness: what the lonely, the ostracized and the misunderstood can teach us about creativity, Listen to the audio version read by Richard himself in the Next Big Idea app.

1. Loneliness is a natural part of the human condition.

In her famous characterization of the feeling of loneliness, pioneering psychoanalyst Melanie Klein described its pain as “the result of an omnipresent longing for an unattainable perfect inner state.” Man, by nature, always longs for a feeling of perfection, which is only an ideal or a fantasy.

Klein argued that as infants, each of us realizes that our mother is separate from us and that our sense of a unified being is an illusion that we pursue throughout our lives. This means that who we become is born out of this loneliness. This is us.

Loneliness is central to each of us and, in some ways, is the tipping point where our individuality separates us from others and becomes our own identity. Loneliness is a motivation to overcome this constant feeling of isolation. This does not mean that we are doomed by loneliness. For Klein, recognizing the condition was part of the process of confronting it, accepting it, working to reduce its traumatic effects, and not being constantly surprised by feelings of isolation and emotional distance.

Neuroscientist John Cacioppo argued that loneliness plays an important role in evolutionary development. His research taught us that just as the feeling of hunger drives a creature to seek food to sustain itself, loneliness drives people to seek connections to others, connections that are communal. And will be mutually beneficial in terms of strengthening social bonds. Yet, new connections do not necessarily remove the feeling of loneliness that can arise from the belief that one’s real relationships are never deep enough to illuminate the dark corners of our interiority. This hunger, a primal impulse, is also at the heart of the drive to create work that will reach and touch others.

2. You are not alone in your loneliness.

A major reason for the problem of loneliness is that it often has a feeling of shame associated with it. I often avoid telling people what I’m writing about, out of concern that it will provoke other people’s judgment or pity. I find myself hiding the titles of books I’m reading that highlight the fact that I’m interested in loneliness. Loneliness often feels like an internal confirmation of emotional inadequacy. This can feel like a confession and an accusation simultaneously if we think that “I’m alone” is the same as saying “No one loves me.” In fact, when it comes to loneliness, to quote an old horror movie, “the call is coming from inside the house.” It becomes impossible to talk about it, which only serves to make you feel more isolated.

“I wanted to convey a name that would make my own feelings recognizable and at the same time completely unique.”

This paradox only serves to underline the importance of exploring what its creator Rod Serling felt so deeply. the Twilight Zone, which was once described as “a very basic need – man’s hunger for companionship, the barrier to loneliness.” It’s hunger and limitation, all in one.

In my own life, I have sought in the works of writers, artists, and thinkers a vocabulary that could articulate what I did not understand. I wanted to come up with a name that made my own feelings recognizable and at the same time completely unique. I have often looked for the kind of uncanny acknowledgment of shared emotional distance that I find in the photographs of Walker Evans, an artist whose work inspired my interest in writing about photography as an art critic. In fact, it is through books, films, and art that I have created my own community of separatists.

Philosopher Walter Benjamin once described his writing life as “a fugitive who climbs to the top of an already collapsing mast and is swept away into the wreckage.” But from there he gets a chance to signal his own rescue.” Reading, looking at art, can be a way of scanning the horizon for any signs that one is not alone. That hint may pave the way for others to find their own way to escape.

3. To know loneliness means to know ourselves, to know who we really are.

Loneliness is painful but it can be a path to insight. Let me read you a short excerpt from novelist Zora Neale Hurston about her childhood. She once wrote, “I was often in some lonely forest, experiencing strange things and sufferings, while other children played without a care in the same courtyard. I asked myself why me? Why? Why? A cosmic loneliness was my shadow. Nothing around me and no one really touched me. It is one of the blessings of this world that very few people dream of and dream of.

We might ask, did Hurston feel alone because she was so talented? Or was she brilliant because the pain of feeling so alone inspired her to delve into the depths of her imagination and experiences? Whatever it was, he was convinced that his loneliness and his creativity were tied together.

4. Loneliness can be a catalyst for creativity because it inspires us to reach out and express the indescribable.

One way that an experience becomes deeper is by being able to share it. The act of presenting to another what one has seen or felt, and in turn, wrestling with the other, negotiating his or her perspective, deepens and solidifies one’s own thoughts, ideas, and feelings. . Finding a means to represent the experience of loneliness in order to communicate it to someone else moves it from isolation to becoming a story in which we can identify ourselves.

“He responded to the inner turmoil of his own forms of loneliness and made something out of it, not just as an expression, but as a signal, a flare, in order to be useful to others.”

Art in general seems to me like evidence of other people searching for their own meaning, as if they were calling from their lost valleys. The work of people I discuss—like Zora Neale Hurston, Egon Schiele, Rod Serling, Walker Evans, Walter Benjamin, and Melanie Klein—did not provide answers or solutions. Overall, they are a diverse group of people who wanted to know how one builds things and each of them developed a perspective on the world not in spite of loneliness, but because of it. They responded to the inner turmoil of their respective forms of loneliness and fashioned something from it, not just as an expression, but as a sign, a glow, to be useful to others. It’s like those rare moments when you catch the eye of a stranger on a packed train and you both hold it for a moment, then look away. What is exchanged is an unexpected gift – someone you don’t know, someone you may never have known, has accepted and affirmed your mutual human existence, without any presumption or obligation.

5. As painful as it may be, our feelings of separation are what provide the hope to keep us together.

What I’m calling “transcendent loneliness” can provide a person, if only for a short time, with perspective on both the inside and outside of loneliness and a deep need to stay connected. While that intense, searing pain cannot be a “way back to the self” in relation to a complete, fully integrated self, it cannot resolve “the omnipresent longing for an unattainable perfect inner state”, Which Klein insisted was the engine of loneliness, that it might be a way into a part of us, an ongoing part, that asserts itself and yet remains somewhat mysterious. Is, even if we are in the middle of it. We learn to see it in ourselves, we learn to see it in others, we learn how to talk about it and see it not as a failure but as a catalyst for change, for self-discovery. It involves a deepening of our ability to identify with the most human sense of emotion.

Since in loneliness we only feel the pain of emotional distance, through art, books, music and movies we can collect glimpses of the lives of others, we can collect those fellow travelers through the landscape of loneliness. Recognizing it, accepting it, being less afraid of it, eliminating the shame associated with loneliness. A deeper insight into ourselves can come through awareness of what surrounds us and shows us who and what we are.

To hear the audio version read by author Richard Deming, download the Next Big Idea app today:

Source: nextbigideaclub.com