The unseen impact of buy now, pay later holiday shopping on African-Americans

The festive season brings joy, laughter and unfortunately for some people, financial stress due to gift shopping. Adobe Analytics reported a 43% year-over-year increase in buy now, pay later (BNPL) purchases on Cyber ​​Monday. This growth in BNPL usage was fueled by consumers making larger purchases, as the number of items per order also increased by 11%. However, the increasing reliance on these BNPL services, particularly within the African American community, is raising concerns about potential financial impacts.

The breakdown you need to know:

Consumers don’t always realize that BNPL, a new spin on the layaway concept, is a form of credit or loan as they continue their holiday shopping. CultureBanks reported that while BNPL services are used across all demographics, data suggests disproportionate use among economically vulnerable individuals. According to research published by the New York Federal Reserve, many BNPL users are financially vulnerable.

The African American community, in particular, appears to be heavily influenced by BNPL. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Black consumers are approximately 63% more likely to use BNPL platforms than white consumers. This statistic is worrying given the potential financial risks associated with these services. Despite attracting a broad base of BNPL users, including those with higher incomes and education levels, people with low credit scores and unmet credit needs make up a significant portion of all BNPL users.

Balancing BNPL Loan:

Among different racial groups, black and Hispanic consumers are more likely to use BNPL services than their white counterparts. According to Allied Research, the BNPL market is expected to reach $3.98 trillion by 2030. The problem lies here, because many consumers do not fully understand this new form of debt financing, it is easy to get stuck in a bad financial situation.

Currently, 27% of Black households are late in repaying their loans. Lending Club’s Holiday Season Report found that 37% of Americans plan to use financing like personal loans, credit cards and buy now, pay later this holiday season, up from 34% in 2021 . Last year alone, Americans spent $20.8 billion on these BNPL services, according to a study by Accenture, with purchases overall up 230% since the beginning of 2020.

Stock prices of public “buy now, pay later” companies are performing very well. Affirm’s stock is up more than 300% year-to-date.

situational awareness:

While BNPL companies may offer a lifeline to consumers struggling to make ends meet, it also presents potential financial risks. For example, someone may have multiple BNPL loans with different providers, none of which appear on their credit report, leading to the possibility of “debt-stacking”, which can lead to a debt spiral. . Since many BNPL services do not report to the three main credit bureaus, this may conceal a person’s true debt level.