The Universe According to Coperni: Apple, Avian Water, and AI Tech

Coperni’s collaborative Evian bottle offers a portal into the worlds of the two brands. Coppery/Avian

Buzzy French label Coperni, founded in 2013 by Sébastien Meyer and Arnoud Vaillant, is named after the astronomer Copernicus. For the holiday season it has partnered with Evian on a $4.50 collectible glass bottle — according to Copperani co-founder Vaillant, “it’s the cheapest product we’ve ever made.”

Centered around a fictional meeting between Copernicus and Evian’s founder, the Marquis de Lessart, it features an illustrated galaxy where the two brands’ universes are intertwined, their tropes drawn as astrological symbols – Evian-less. Bens to Coperni’s signature swipe bag—from the mountains of Evian’s glacial home in the U.S.

While visible on the exterior of the bottle, the storytelling can also be seen on the inside through a clear circular shape. “It’s like a portal, Mayer told Forbes. “We wanted to create an experience that was very personal and private.”

The bottle also comes with a neat smartphone hack. Simply turn on your phone’s flashlight feature and place it under the bottle and it looks like a miniature space rocket. Lo-fi but surprisingly effective. At a dinner held in partnership with culinary collective We Are Ona at Coperni Studios to celebrate the launch, the latter team developed the event’s lighting concept, placing bottles above LED lights on the table.

The We’re Ona creative team lit Coppery x Evian bottles to create the table scape. Coppery/Avian

This lo-fi approach to design contrasts sharply with Coperni’s Paris Fashion Week presentations. The brand, which draws much of its inspiration from science and innovation, is known for cutting-edge runway activities, such as a dress made of an innovative spray-on fabric created by materials laboratory Fabrican that was painted live on supermodel Bella Hadid and robot dogs. Is. Boston Dynamics is interacting with human heroes.

Most recently, Coperni debuted a personal artificial intelligence (AI) device, the Humane AI Pin, on its September runway – which was worn by a number of model artists, including Naomi Campbell. According to the duo, they like to use Coperni as “a platform” to showcase emerging technologies.

“Sébastien (Mayer) finds a lot of inspiration in tech symbols and icons like the blue tooth (as in the little bow that closes the bag),” Vaillant said. Similarly swipe bag. Its shape is based on the iPhone’s ‘Swipe to Unlock’ icon.

Valeant explains how he met Human AI co-founder Imran Chaudhry—a former Apple designer

AAPL

-And realized that it was he who was responsible for creating those elements. “He was like, ‘Oh my God, I invented them,’” he said. “We had a lot in common, which is why we invited him to put the tools on the clothes on the show.”

Coppereni x Evian Companion Bottle. Coppery/Avian

But this wasn’t Coperni’s first involvement with AI. Vaillant revealed that it also played a role in the design of last season’s ‘Wolf and the Lamb’ collection – a contemporary take on the seventeenth-century tale by Jean de La Fontaine.

“We needed a print but we didn’t have the time or money to do it so we used the DALL·E application,” he said. DALL·E uses AI to create visuals from written signs.

Once the print was created by the AI, they had a human artist recolor it by hand “to bridge the two worlds,” he explained, emphasizing the importance of “human input on top.”

He compared it to the advent of the Internet, saying, “AI is one of the greatest revolutions of our time, as long as we use it correctly.” “Obviously there are things that will disappear – like phone directories – but that’s part of the game.”

At the time of the interview, last month, Mayer and Valeant were awaiting delivery of their own humane AI Pin. Meyer was eager to use its translation feature on trips abroad. “The translator is crazy,” he said, “We were in Korea and China last week, so that would have been amazing there. It’s going to change everyday life, we can’t wait.”

The We’re Ona creative team lit Coppery x Evian bottles to create the table scape. Coppery/Avian

coperni x avian The collaboration follows partnerships with brands and designers including Balmain, Virgil Abloh and Jean Paul Gaultier.

More from ForbesWhy did Balenciaga Music abandon Web3 for its new connected clothes?More from ForbesWhat DRESSX’s new desktop camera means for brands and video conferencingMore from ForbesHow Balmain uses gaming technology and AI to power new Virtual Fit solution