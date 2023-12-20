The United States is producing more oil than any country in history

New York CNN –

As the world grapples with the existential crisis of climate change, environmental activists want President Joe Biden to phase out the oil industry, and Republicans argue that he is Already doing that. Meanwhile, the surprising reality is that the United States is pumping oil at a rapid pace and is on track to produce more oil than any country in history.

The United States is set to set a global record of 13.3 million barrels of crude oil and condensate per day during the fourth quarter of this year, according to a report published Tuesday by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Last month, weekly US oil production reached 13.2 million barrels per day, according to the US Energy Information Administration. That’s just up from the Donald Trump-era record of 13.1 million set in early 2020. The Covid-19 crisis led to a decline in production and prices.

This is helping to control the prices of crude oil and gasoline.

U.S. production, led by shale oil drillers in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico, is so strong it is sending supplies overseas. S&P said the US is exporting the same amount of crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids as Saudi Arabia or Russia.

“It is a reminder that America is endowed with vast oil reserves. Our industry should never be underestimated,” said Bob McNally, President of Rapidan Energy Group.

Record-breaking US production is helping to offset aggressive supply cuts by OPEC+, mainly Saudi Arabia and Russia, to support higher prices. Other non-OPEC oil producers, including Canada and Brazil, are also pumping more oil than ever before. (Brazil is set to join OPEC+ next year.)

The strength of American production has surprised experts. Goldman Sachs analysts on Sunday cut their forecasts for oil prices next year. The bank said the “main reason” behind the lower forecast was the US supply glut.

Global demand for crude oil is set to hit a record high in 2024 – but this will be “easily met” by an increase in supply, according to S&P estimates.

All this has helped keep oil prices relatively under control. After flirting with $100 a barrel earlier this year, crude has fallen back to the $70 to $75 range.

Energy prices have surged this week after BP halted shipments through the Red Sea due to safety concerns. Still, US oil is trading below $74 a barrel, well below the level reached when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

In September, gas prices approached the psychologically important level of $4 a gallon. But prices at the pump have fallen sharply, helping ease inflationary pressure on the US economy.

The national average for a gallon of regular gas was $3.08 a gallon Tuesday, down from $3.14 a year ago, according to AAA.

Despite record-setting production, Biden has come under criticism for his energy policy.

“Unfortunately, this Administration continues to pursue policies designed to limit access to new production – particularly on federal lands and waters. The world will continue to demand more energy, not less, and we urge policymakers to recognize the role that American energy production can play as a stabilizing force for consumers domestically and around the world,” American Petroleum Institute. Dustin Meyer, senior vice president of policy, economics and regulatory affairs, said in a statement Tuesday.

In September, the House Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources held a hearing titled: “Biden’s War on Domestic Energy Puts Every American at Risk.”

Republican Senator Dan Sullivan of Alaska warned in a floor speech that the Biden administration’s war on energy is “a gift to our adversaries.”

At the GOP presidential primary debate earlier this month, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis vowed to “open up all of your domestic energy to generation” in order to “lower your gas prices.” DeSantis made similar comments at a CNN town hall last week.

That the US produces more oil than any other country in the past weakens the argument that Biden has launched a war on American energy.

Of course, that doesn’t mean Biden’s policies have paved the way for a record U.S. oil production, nor that the White House would rush to take credit for it.

Former President George W. McNally, a former Bush energy official, said there is not much the president can do about U.S. oil production, other than taking drastic emergency powers.

Unlike OPEC countries, United States oil production is largely determined by the free market.

“It’s not like President Biden or any president has a dial in the Oval Office to increase production,” McNally said.

Instead, the increase in US production has been driven by smarter and more efficient operations by oil companies. Energy companies have figured out ways to squeeze more and more oil out of the ground – often without dramatically increasing drilling.

The shale oil revolution has been driven by new drilling techniques that have unlocked new resources. But this technique can be more complicated and requires large amounts of water.

‘kicking and screaming’

Yet McNally said the White House has been forced to change its stance on fossil fuels from a climate-focused stance in 2020 and something more neutral by the start of 2021.

Last year, gas prices soared above $5 a gallon after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, sending the oil market into turmoil. Biden urged US oil companies to pump more oil – the exact opposite of what climate scientists are demanding.

In March, the Biden administration also approved the Willow oil drilling project, a controversial ConocoPhillips drilling venture in Alaska that had been stalled for decades. The greenlight came after intense criticism from climate groups concerned about environmental and health risks.

“President Biden has been dragged away from his initial grassroots strategy toward a more pragmatic policy,” McNally said. The administration, he said, is “confused by the reality of high gas prices and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.” ,

Source: www.cnn.com