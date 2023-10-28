The United Auto Workers and Stellantis have reached a tentative contract that follows the model set by Ford

DETROIT (AP) — Jeep maker Stellantis has reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union that follows a template set by Ford earlier this week, the UAW announced Saturday night, calling it “another major “Win” said.

UAW President Shawn Fenn said, “Once again, we have achieved what a few weeks ago we were told was impossible.” Said in a video released On X, formerly known as Twitter. “At Stellantis, we not only won a record contract, but we have also begun to turn the tide of the war against the American working class.”

The deal, which still must be approved by members, only leaves General Motors without a contract with the union. The agreement could end a six-week strike by more than 14,000 workers at Stellantis assembly plants in Michigan and Ohio and parts warehouses across the country.

Like Ford workers, Stellantis strikers are expected to disband their picket lines and begin returning to work in the coming days before 43,000 union members vote.

The union said most of the key points of Ford’s deal would be handed over to Stellantis — including a 25% general pay increase over the next 4 1/2 years for top assembly plant workers, with 11% remaining if the deal is approved. Will come later. Workers will also receive a cost-of-living wage increase of more than 30%, with top assembly plant workers earning more than $40 an hour. At Stellantis, top-level employees now earn about $31 an hour.

Like the Ford contract, the Stellantis deal runs through April 30, 2028.

The union said the deal also includes hiring back 1,200 workers at a now-idle factory in Belvidere, Illinois, which the company had planned to close, and adding 1,000 workers to a new battery plant Is included.

Democratic U.S. Representative Bill Foster, who represents Belvidere in Congress, said he has received indications that electric vehicles will be produced at the site. Stellantis closed the plant indefinitely in the spring.

Foster said he is working with Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s office and other state and local officials to reopen the facility. State officials are expected to offer an incentive package to the company as part of the deal.

Bruce Baumhower, president of the local union at a large Stellantis Jeep factory in Toledo, Ohio, which has been on strike since September, said he expected workers to ratify the agreement due to a more than 30% wage increase and a larger raise immediately. Will vote for. ,

“Eleven percent is right on the hood,” he said. “As far as I’m concerned this is a historic agreement.”

Some union members are complaining that Fenn promised a 40% raise, in line with the amount given to company CEOs, but Baumhower said that was UAW President Shawn Fenn’s initial bid.

He said, “For anyone who knows anything about negotiations, you always start from a much higher altitude than you think is realistic to achieve.”

Germaine Entwine and other Stellantis workers picketing outside the automaker’s Sterling Heights, Michigan, plant were excited Saturday to hear of a tentative deal.

“Anytime you reach a tentative agreement, it’s a good thing,” said Entwine, 48, of Pontiac, Michigan, who has spent 24 years with the automaker and is team leader in materials at the Sterling Heights plant. “After all, they The number agreed upon was what the UAW wanted.”

DeSean McKinley, 45, of Detroit, said he’s optimistic about a deal even without hearing all the details.

“Through the grapevine, I’ve heard it’s great and it’s really been a blessing for all of us, all the UAW workers,” said McKinley, who has spent nine years with Stellantis and is based in Sterling Heights, the automaker. Assembly plant workers who joined the strike on October 23. “A new contract for me… I have a son in college. I have a wife. I have a grandson on the way. This means I can take care of my family and better prepare for the future.

Intensive negotiations took place between the union and Stellantis on Thursday, the day after the Ford deal was announced, before finalizing the agreement on Saturday. Talks were also underway with General Motors on Saturday in an effort to reach a similar agreement. More than 14,000 GM workers are on strike at factories in Texas, Michigan and Missouri.

The union launched a targeted strike against the three automakers on September 15 after their contracts with the companies expired. At the peak, about 46,000 workers were on strike against the three companies, about one-third of the 146,000 union members in the Detroit Three. Automakers laid off several thousand people as parts shortages in their manufacturing systems increased.

Under the Ford deal, workers with pensions would also see smaller increases when they retire, and those hired after 2007 with 401(k) plans would get larger increases. For the first time, unions will have the right to go on strike over the company’s plans to close factories. Temporary workers will also get big pay increases, and Ford has agreed to reduce the time it takes for new hires to reach the top of the pay scale to three years.

Other union leaders pursuing more aggressive bargaining strategies in recent months have also secured wage increases and other benefits for their members. Last month, the union representing Hollywood writers called off a nearly five-month strike after winning some victories over compensation, employment tenure and other areas. This summer, the Teamsters also won new wage increases and benefits for unionized UPS workers after threatening a nationwide strike at the delivery company.

Outside the Sterling Heights plant, the strikers’ enthusiasm was at an all-time high. Some said they were waiting for the ratification vote on the deal and getting back to work.

“The temporary agreement is excellent,” said Anthony Collier, 54, of Sterling Heights, Michigan. “We’ve heard it’s going to be at least on par with Ford, so we believe there will be a lot of people eager to sign on. Most of us had to dip into savings, take loans. “Everyone knows the economy has got on top of all of us, so it’s a little tough to be on strike.”

AP auto writer Tom Krisher reported from Detroit. AP Business Writer Halleluia Hedero contributed to this report from Jersey City, New Jersey. AP staff writer Corey Williams contributed from Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Tom Krisher, Halleluia Hedero and Corey Williams, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com