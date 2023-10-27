The union says the UAW’s blockbuster deal will increase Ford workers’ wages over 4 years by more than all the wage increases in the past 2 decades.

UAW union members protest outside the Ford plant. Michael Swensen/Getty Images

The United Auto Workers have reached a tentative agreement with Ford on a four-and-a-half-year contract.

The UAW said the 25% general wage increase is more than the total wage increase for Ford workers between 2001 and 2022.

The salary of temporary employees in Ford is going to increase by two and a half times.

The United Auto Workers union announced Wednesday evening that it has reached a tentative agreement with Ford — one of three automakers that have been on strike for nearly six weeks.

If approved by union leaders and members, the four-and-a-half-year contract would increase wages by 25%.

And the UAW says that’s a bigger increase than all of its wage increases between 2001 and 2022, which total 23%.

X, in a video on UAW leaders Said That top pay would rise to more than $40 an hour. This means a salary of more than $83,200 based on a 40-hour week.

According to the UAW, that’s a 33% increase when cost-of-living adjustments are included. And starting wages for Ford workers will increase 68% during the term of the contract, the union said.

However, Ford’s temporary workers stand to benefit the most, as their wages will increase by two and a half times if the deal is accepted. UAW.

The agreement is less than the 40% increase that union members initially sought – in line with the pay increases of Big Three CEOs over the past decade, according to the Economic Policy Institute – but the U.W.A. They say Ford’s offer increased 50% since workers began the strike.

According to , a total of 45,000 workers from Ford, General Motors and Stellantis have walked out across the country in the last 41 days of UWA industrial action.

Ford’s tentative agreement comes after Stellantis and GM workers went on strike at the companies’ most profitable plants on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Union President Shawn Fenn said, “Ford knew what was going to happen to them on Wednesday if we didn’t get a deal.” “That was checkmate.”

