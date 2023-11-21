The union has warned that whiskey supplies could be disrupted if workers vote in favor of a strike.

Workers at a Scottish whiskey maker are to strike next month, with the union warning that supplies to shops and bars could be affected over the festive period.

Around 800 members of GMB Scotland and Unite who work for Chivas Brothers are to walk off the job in the weeks leading up to Christmas after a formal vote on the pay dispute.

GMB Scotland has warned that the planned action could disrupt orders delivered to retailers, hotels and public houses over the holidays.

The action comes after Chivas Brothers, makers of global brands including Chivas Regal, Glenlivet, Ballantyne and Royal Salute, reportedly refused to revise a previous pay rise offer of 6.4%.

The union announced the results of the strike ballot on Tuesday, with 89% supporting the action, while earlier consultative polling had also revealed high levels of support for strikes.

Meanwhile, Unite said 91% of its members also supported the walkout after 97% previously rejected a 6.4% pay offer.

GMB Scotland organizer David Hume said the vote demonstrated workers’ determination to secure better offers at a time when Chivas and French parent company Pernod Ricard are reporting “phenomenal sales” of their products.

He said: “After a year in which household bills have risen repeatedly, our members have made it clear that they will not accept a pay rise, in effect a pay cut.

“This would be unacceptable at any time, but the company’s owners are celebrating their highest sales ever, which adds insult to injury.

“The bulk of profits rest on the shoulders of our members and they deserve to be paid fairly and receive an offer that recognizes the value of their work.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Strike action at Chivas Brothers is inevitable unless the current pay offer is improved. Chivas made amazing profits last year, and could easily offer our members a much better offer.

“Unite will support our Chivas Brothers members every step of the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

Chivas is believed to employ around 1,600 workers in Scotland, including at the Kilmalid bottling hall in Dumbarton, the Strathclyde grain distillery, the Glenlivet distillery and maturation site and distilleries in Speyside, Clydebank and Ayrshire.

Chivas Brothers has been contacted for comment.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com