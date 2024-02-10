The Unfortunate Truth About Claiming Social Security at Age 70 The Motley Fool

The most common advice for retirees is to delay taking Social Security as long as possible, until age 70 if possible. The logic is solid: Delaying benefits guarantees higher monthly benefit checks once you start collecting, and chances are you’ll maximize your lifetime benefits in most cases by delaying until 70. .

But there are some disadvantages to waiting to claim your Social Security benefits. Here’s the unfortunate truth about claiming Social Security at age 70.

It’s not completely risk free

While the Social Security Administration guarantees that you will receive a larger benefit check each month if you delay your eligibility beyond your age, waiting to claim benefits still comes with some worthwhile risks. After all, waiting until age 70 to claim means you’re not claiming earlier, which means you’re skipping up to eight years of benefit checks.

As mentioned, odds suggest you’ll maximize your lifetime benefits by waiting until age 70. Data from the CDC shows that the average 62-year-old will live long enough that they could take home more in lifetime benefits if they delay Social Security, but that’s just an average.

A 2019 study from United Income found that 57% of retirees would have maximized their wealth in retirement by waiting until age 70 to claim. However, this also means that 43% of retirees may not have maximized their wealth by waiting so long. That said, according to studies, only 6.5% of retirees will have more assets in retirement if they claim at age 62 or 63, so you’ll probably want to wait at least a few years.

Unfortunately, there is no way to know if you are in the majority or not. There are some reasons why you might anticipate that you won’t make it, such as if you have a health condition that reduces your life expectancy. But ultimately, you have to take the risk by waiting to claim your benefits.

You can temporarily reduce your spouse’s benefits

Your spouse may be able to claim more benefits on your income record than you can claim on your own record. Social Security spousal benefits allow spouses to collect up to half the amount their partner would receive at their full retirement age. This can significantly increase their profits.

But there’s a problem: Both spouses must be actively collecting Social Security benefits.

Importantly, unlike individual retirement benefits, spousal benefits max out at full retirement age. This means that if you are waiting to claim your benefits, but your spouse has already reached full retirement age, they may collect much less benefits than you would have collected. .

Coordinating Social Security claiming strategies with your spouse requires some complicated calculations. Talking to a financial advisor about your specific situation can be worth the time and money for many people.

You can leave less to your heirs

When you delay your Social Security benefits, you’ll likely be more dependent on your retirement accounts to support your retirement expenses in your 60s. Additionally, while the value of your Social Security annuity will increase while you wait, it will have no residual value after you pass. In other words, once you’re gone, your Social Security is worth $0 (with the possible exception of survivor benefits for your widow or widower). In contrast, any money left in your retirement account will go to your beneficiaries.

This may cause some people to decide to collect early in the hopes of investing more from the increase in their Social Security benefits. Collecting early will allow you to withdraw less from your retirement accounts before age 70. This will give your money more time to compound than someone who waits until age 70 to claim, and may result in a larger inheritance for your heirs.

This strategy comes with significantly higher risk than waiting to claim profits. Social Security provides a guaranteed inflation-adjusted increase to your monthly benefit by delaying it. Collecting early and investing more money in the financial markets opens the door to a poor sequence of returns that results in your beneficiaries being left with less money, or possibly not enough money to afford your retirement in your later years. Is. If you are considering this strategy, be sure to understand the risks involved.

Source: www.fool.com