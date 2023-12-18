The Unfortunate Truth About Claiming Social Security at Age 67

Many factors go into the decision of when to start claiming Social Security.

Practically every claiming age has its own advantages and disadvantages. Claim as soon as possible to continue receiving your monthly benefits for as long as possible – most age 62. Wait as long as possible to get the biggest check – age 70 or older. Many people consider waiting until full retirement age to be a solid compromise.

Full retirement age is the age when you will receive your primary sum assured. You’re not claiming early so there’s no penalty, and you’re not delaying your claim so there’s no extra amount. This is also the point where you can maximize spousal benefits. Anyone born in 1960 or later will reach the full retirement age of 67.

But there are some disadvantages to claiming at age 67. Here’s the unfortunate truth.

you’re taking risks

Claiming at age 67 means you’ll have to wait five years longer than when you’ll be eligible to claim Social Security for the first time. Plus, you’re betting that you’ll live long enough for your higher benefit check to make up for those five years of missed payments.

Although the odds are in your favor, it is far from a sure bet. Recent CDC life expectancy data showed that the average 60-year-old can expect to live 82 years and 8 months. And if you take it to 65, your life expectancy increases to 83 years and 10 months.

To break your decision to delay your benefits from age 62 until full retirement age, you only have to live to about age 78. So, for most people, it’s a good risk. But according to actuarial data used by the Social Security Administration, there’s still about a 23% chance that the average 62-year-old man doesn’t reach age 78 and a 13% chance that the average 62-year-old woman doesn’t reach that age. ,

If you’re in worse than average health or have a poor family health history, it may make sense to claim earlier rather than waiting until age 67. However, for most people, 67 will work better than claiming at 62, despite the risks. Still, they will probably miss out on an even better option.

You will reduce your benefits earlier than age 70

For individuals claiming on their own income records, monthly benefits will max out at age 70.

For each year you delay Social Security past your full retirement age, you’ll increase your monthly check by 8 percentage points until you reach age 70. So, delaying from 67 to 70 adds 24% (or so) to your monthly benefit check.

Most retirees are better off delaying until age 70 versus claiming at age 67. A 2019 study conducted by United Income found that 57% of retirees would accumulate more wealth over their lifetime if they waited until age 70 to claim Social Security. The next best age for the average retiree is 67, but more than 10% of people will optimize their lifetime wealth by claiming at that age.

So, while 67 may seem to be a good compromise between claiming 62 and 70, it is generally far from optimal.

However, there is one notable exception. If you plan to collect benefits on someone else’s record, such as a spouse, you won’t earn any additional credits after full retirement age, so it may be advisable to claim before age 70.

However, for most individuals, waiting until age 70 is a better option than claiming at 67.

You will reduce your survivor benefits.

If you are a surviving widow or widower, you are eligible to claim up to 100% of your spouse’s benefit amount.

If you die before claiming Social Security, your widow or widower will claim up to 100% of your primary insurance amount. But if you’ve already filed a claim, your surviving spouse will receive what you were receiving. Therefore, if you don’t wait until age 70, your spouse probably won’t be able to receive the maximum survivor benefit.

This is an important consideration for many retirees. If you are an aging spouse and the primary breadwinner in the family, you need to consider how your claim strategy will impact your spouse’s livelihood after you are gone. Claiming at age 67 means you’re reducing how much your spouse will be able to collect for the rest of their life.

Survivor benefits provide a unique opportunity for people who lose their partner at or before the age of 60. This is because you may claim your individual benefit and your survivor benefit at different times. Therefore, widows and widowers benefit from claiming one of those benefits as soon as possible. Ultimately, however, a survivor’s lifetime benefit is typically best supported by his or her spouse who can wait until age 70 to claim his or her own benefit.

So, if you’re in a situation where you need to think about supporting your spouse or family after you pass away, it’s usually beneficial to wait after age 67.

Source: www.fool.com