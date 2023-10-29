Abraham Newman is a professor in the School of Foreign Service and Department of Government at Georgetown University. He serves as a frequent commentator on international affairs, appearing on news programs ranging from Al Jazeera to Deutsche Welle and NPR. His work has been published in major outlets such as new York Times, Washington Post, Nature, Science, foreign Affairs, foreign policy, Harvard Business ReviewAnd politico,

Henry Farrell is SNF Agora Professor at Johns Hopkins SAIS, 2019 winner of the Friedrich Scheidel Prize for Politics and Technology, editor-in-chief. monkey cage But Washington Postand co-founder of the popular academic blog, crooked wood, A member of the Council on Foreign Relations, Farrell has written for publications such as new York TimesThe financial Times, foreign Affairs, foreign policy, washington monthly, boston review, Kalpa, new scientistsAnd Nation,

Below, co-authors Abraham and Henry share 5 key insights from their new book, The Underground Empire: How America Weaponized the World Economy.

1. Globalization is not what we thought.

There was a popular story for many decades about how globalization works. This can probably be easily identified from Thomas Friedman’s book, the world is flat, It is an image of globalization being decentralised, with companies and companies taking the lead. In this world, states have been emasculated, sidelined, and companies have built networks spanning the globe to conduct commerce, make money, and grow wealth.

However, the idea of ​​a decentralized network of firms and companies is really just a myth. In many core sectors of the global economy, just a few companies dominate, whether it’s your iPhone being manufactured by Apple, the chip on that iPhone being made by TSMC, a semiconductor manufacturer in Taiwan, or your Financial transactions are carried out, often through only a few banks in the global economy. These major companies have created what we consider bottlenecks in the global economy. They have centralized the markets to dominate them and extract rents. Now governments are waking up to this.

2. Governments, most importantly the United States government, are understanding this globalized structure and they are using it to fight their battles.

Over the past several decades, starting with the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the US government began to think about how they could manage a world where global markets had turned against them, where terrorists had taken over these global markets. Was used to attack their motherland. Instead of relying on an existing plan, a group of different agencies sought to understand this crisis and come up with new tools to solve these problems.

In agencies like the National Security Agency, the Treasury Department, and others, they discovered maps, systems, and structures in the global economy that they could use to their advantage. Most importantly, they can use these maps to uncover how our enemies are operating, observe them, and understand their inner workings. Then they could target them. Often, they were blocked or excluded from the global economy.

An important symbol of this effort was the organization SWIFT in Belgium. It is basically like a back-office post office for banks, where banks share information with each other about what transactions are being done and why. The US government began using this central point in the global financial system to understand first what terrorists were doing, then what adversaries like Iran or North Korea were doing. After this, these countries started being excluded from this system. This was the beginning of efforts by governments to use these choke points to try to monitor or strangle their enemies.

3. The global economy has become a battlefield and companies need to prepare.

In the past, when companies thought about political risk, their solution was to move to a country far away, out of fear that their investments might be taken over by the government, or nationalized. So earlier, the main concern of companies was their host government.

Now there is a new type of political risk, a new concern that companies face, these are the means they use to engage in global markets. Production networks that span manufacturing systems across different countries have created new forms of political risk, which we have seen come to prominence during the COVID crisis.

Furthermore, the systems or networks they use have become vehicles for this political risk, whether it is information technology or financial architecture. Companies like Deutsche Bank, TSMC, or Apple are increasingly becoming foot soldiers. They are being called on by governments to take action and fight their battles. So now companies face a question: What do they do in this new world and how do they protect their business models while doing so?

4. The use of these basic structures of the global economy by states was not a big comprehensive plan, but actually happened by accident.

Why is that important? That’s because it came out of a crisis response, a response to 9/11. It then increased as the government faced new crises, nuclear threats by countries such as Iran or North Korea and then the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

At these critical moments, the government adopted and used these new tools, but did not take time to really think about the consequences. So what’s the point of using these tools? What does this mean for our adversaries? What will this mean for our friends and what could it mean for the global economy? What we thought was the ceiling has become the new floor. The rise of these new economic weapons has the potential to undermine the global economy and globalization as we know it. Our concern is that, given the growth strategy, we could see fragmentation in globalization and many countries pulling back. These countries may think more about themselves and no longer participate in the global markets that have brought so much wealth and prosperity to communities around the world.

5. Globalization can be jeopardized unless we create a new language that maintains stability.

When nuclear weapons appeared, they did not come with a rule book. People didn’t know how to use them responsibly or ensure they didn’t lead to unintended consequences. To do this, scholars and policy makers came together to develop a new language and methodology to prevent the use of these types of weapons of mass destruction. Things like mutually assured destruction (MAD) had to be invented. This is now the cornerstone of how the Atomic Age works.

But initially people did not know what a rule book was. We are now at a similar moment when we need a new set of guidelines, guardrails, tools to understand when these tools should be used and what the risks of using them are. Most importantly, we need to provide these ideas to policymakers so that they can use sanctions, export controls, investment screening, and other economic weapons in responsible ways that guarantee our security.

These economic weapons can also be used to make the world a better and safer place. One of the areas we focus on is the issue of climate change. You can imagine replacing some tools like sanctions to promote our future sustainable planet in which we can all live and prosper in the future.

