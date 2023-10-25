The UN has warned that the Gaza blockade could force it to sharply cut relief operations as Israeli bombardment increases

Smoke rises after an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

By Najeeb Joben, Sammy Magee and Lee Keith

The United Nations warned on Wednesday that it was on the verge of running out of fuel in the Gaza Strip, forcing it to sharply cut relief efforts to the area blockaded and devastated by Israeli air strikes as Hamas militants launched a two-week offensive. Israel was attacked a long time ago. ,

The warning came as Gaza’s hospitals struggled to treat the huge number of injured with dwindling resources. The top UN official faced backlash from Israel after saying that the massacre of Israelis by Hamas on October 7, which sparked the fighting, “did not happen in a vacuum.”

Health officials said the death toll was rising as Israeli jets pounded Gaza overnight Wednesday.

The health ministry of the Hamas-controlled area said more than 750 people had died in the past 24 hours. The Associated Press could not independently confirm the death toll, and it was not known whether any terrorists were included in the count.

The Israeli military said its strikes killed militants and destroyed tunnels, command centers, weapons storehouses and other military targets. In this, Hamas has been accused of increasing the suffering of Gazan citizens by hiding their fighters among them.

Hamas and other militants have launched frequent rocket attacks on Israel since the conflict began.

The rising death toll in Gaza – after 704 people were reported killed a day earlier – was unprecedented in the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict. There could be even greater loss of life and property if Israel launches an expected ground offensive aimed at crushing Hamas.

The Gaza Health Ministry says more than 6,500 Palestinians have been killed in the war. The figure also includes the disputed toll from a hospital explosion last week.

According to the Israeli government, more than 1,400 people have been killed in Israel in the fighting – mostly civilians killed during Hamas’ initial attack. Hamas has taken about 222 people hostage in Gaza.

A warning from UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, over shortages in fuel supplies has sparked concerns that the humanitarian crisis could rapidly worsen.

Under Israel’s seal, Gaza’s population is also running out of food, water and medicine. About 1.4 million of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have fled their homes, about half of whom have gone to UN shelters.

In recent days, Israel allowed a small number of trucks with aid to enter from Egypt, but blocked the delivery of fuel needed for power generators – saying it believed Hamas would take it. Will take.

UNRWA is sharing its own fuel supplies so trucks can deliver aid, bakeries can feed people in shelters, water can be desalinated, and hospital incubators, life support machines and other critical equipment can keep running.

UNRWA spokeswoman Tamara Alrifai told The Associated Press that if it continues to do all this, it will run out of fuel by Thursday, so it is deciding how to ration it.

“Do we pay for incubators or bakeries? “Do we bring clean water, or do we send trucks to the borders?” He said. “This is a painful decision.”

The World Health Organization said more than half of Gaza’s primary health facilities and about a third of hospitals had stopped functioning.

At al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, infection rates have reached “alarming levels” due to shortages of medicine and clean water, the group Doctors Without Borders said. It says amputations are often required to prevent the spread of infection among the injured.

A surgeon in the group reported that a 9-year-old boy had half his leg amputated with “slight unconsciousness” on the hallway floor, as his mother and sister watched.

The attack on Wednesday in the Nussirat refugee camp killed the wife, son and young daughter of Wael Dahdouh, one of Al-Jazeera TV’s chief correspondents. Footage broadcast on Qatar-based networks showed the veteran journalist crying over his son’s body on the hospital floor.

“They take revenge on us through our children?” He sobbed.

Throughout Gaza, workers climbed mounds of debris to pull out the dead and injured. A worker pulled a dead baby from the broken concrete and rebar of 15 houses in the southern city of Rafah.

In a section of Gaza City’s Yarmouk neighborhood torn to pieces, a bloodied man hugged a child as both were pulled from the debris. A bakery in Deir al-Balah was destroyed. At a nearby hospital, doctors treated a boy whose leg was injured, cut in half.

The conflict threatens to spread across the region. The Israeli military said it attacked military sites in Syria in response to rocket launches from the country. Syrian state media said eight soldiers were killed and seven were wounded.

There were also strikes on airports in the Syrian city of Aleppo and Damascus, in an apparent effort to stop arms shipments from Iran to terrorist groups including Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Israel is engaged in daily firing with Iran-backed Hezbollah along the Lebanese border.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah met with top officials from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in his first reported meeting since the war began. Such a meeting could indicate coordination between the groups, as Hezbollah officials warned Israel against launching ground attacks in Gaza.

Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Iran was helping Hamas with intelligence and “inciting against Israel around the world.” He said Iranian proxies are also working against Israel from Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon.

Hamas’s unexpected rampage in southern Israel shocked the country with its brutality, unprecedented damage, and the failure of intelligence agencies to know it was coming. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech Wednesday night that they would be held accountable, but only after Hamas is defeated.

“We will get to the bottom of what happened,” he said, adding that the debacle will be investigated. Everyone will have to answer, including me.

After UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the Hamas attack “did not happen out of nowhere”, Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan said his country would stop issuing visas to UN personnel. It was unclear what this action, if implemented, would mean for UN aid workers working in Gaza and the West Bank.

“It’s time to teach them a lesson,” Erdan told Army Radio, accusing the UN chief of justifying a genocide.

“The Palestinian people have suffered 56 years of oppressive occupation,” the UN chief told the Security Council on Tuesday. “The grievances of the Palestinian people cannot justify Hamas’s horrific attacks,” Guterres said. “And those horrific attacks cannot justify collective punishment of the Palestinian people.”

Guterres said Wednesday he was “appalled” by the misinterpretation of his statement “as if I were justifying terrorist acts by Hamas.”

“This is wrong. It was the opposite,” he told reporters.

Magdy reported from Cairo and Keith from Athens. Associated Press writer Wafa Shurafa in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip; Aamer Madani in Washington; Amy Teibel in Jerusalem; Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations; Sara El Deeb in Beirut; And Brian Melly in London contributed.

