The race to lead in AI is far from over; It is gaining momentum and there is a risk of the country’s capital moving forward.

Once the realm of science fiction, AI is now a business imperative and an opportunity for every industry. Yet, despite the clear and present urgency, action currently falls short of potential, as Cisco’s AI Readiness Index shows: only 10% of UK companies claim to be fully equipped to adopt AI. Are.

But readiness goes beyond cables and core. For London, and therefore the UK, to thrive, we must address readiness gaps in infrastructure, data, governance, talent and culture.

The digital architecture of tomorrow must match the scale of our ambitions. Streamlined for operational efficiency while building safeguards for security – data systems must evolve from siled wells to dynamic, intelligent networks. At the grassroots level, policies and procedures to reduce bias are scarce, while establishing AI literacy in the workforce is critical for any enterprise competing for a competitive edge.

A proactive approach to the skills gap promises to democratize opportunity, thereby fostering a positive feedback loop for the future of our professionals. Close collaboration between industry leaders, academics and policymakers – for example, Singapore’s Smart Nation initiative – will define a curriculum that speaks to the present and constantly evolving future of AI. The pace of change means it is not just skills, but a culture of continuous learning that will equip employees with the adaptability needed for the next disruption.

The AI ​​Security Summit was an encouraging demonstration of what is possible, and a springboard from which we must move forward to take decisive action. A comprehensive AI strategy that fosters readiness and inclusive skills will turn a national challenge into our competitive edge. The rewards – boosting economic growth, creating high-value jobs and fostering a resilient society – are within reach.

Our research tells us that the appetite to implement AI is clear. We now have the opportunity to build in the right way with strong infrastructure, efficient governance and trust as key principles.

Now is the time for investment, education and innovation. London and the UK at large stand at a critical moment where we can not only compete but take global leadership and set the pace in this emerging and exciting sector. The true potential of AI is yet to be seen; Let’s make sure the UK shines at the forefront.

Chintan Patel, CTO, Cisco UK & Ireland

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com