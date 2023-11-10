The UK economy continues to fluctuate and shows no signs of recovery

Photograph: Yui Mok/PA

Like a ship stuck in recession, Britain’s economy is going nowhere. The latest official growth figures for the third quarter of 2023 show a continuation of the sideways decline of the past 18 months. Without population growth the performance would have been even weaker.

Obviously, higher interest rates are having an impact. The UK economy is heavily dependent on the residential housing market to propel it forward, and that engine has been shut down as a result of a steady rise in borrowing costs from the Bank of England since December 2021.

Residential investment, which is particularly sensitive to changes in interest rates, fell 1.7% in the three months to September and has now fallen for four consecutive quarters. Household spending was also hit by consumer tightening of belts.

Meanwhile, the recent encouraging performance of business investment came to an abrupt end, suggesting that its previous strength was due to companies bringing forward spending ahead of the expiry of the super deduction tax break earlier this year.

It is unusual for the UK economy to move sideways for such a long period. In the past, it would have either shown signs of recovery by now or fallen completely into recession.

But this is because policy would generally have been relaxed in previous cycles. Either the Bank of England would be cutting interest rates or the Treasury would be cutting taxes or increasing public spending.

Neither seems likely in the near future due to fears of high inflation. The economy is performing poorly but not so badly that Threadneedle Street’s monetary policy committee would consider cutting borrowing costs just yet. Similarly, Jeremy Hunt has shown no indication that he will use his autumn statement on 22 November to deliver a stimulus package.

The recent revision of previous GDP data by the Office for National Statistics suggests that it would be unwise to consider growth of 0.0% in the third quarter and 0.1% in September alone as the last word on the subject.

But the underlying picture is clear. Interest rates will remain at their current level. Housing activity will remain slow. Business investment plans will fail. Consumers will count every penny. There is no sign – in the country or abroad – of a tailwind that will sail the economy. Until one emerges, the economy will remain stagnant – at best.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com