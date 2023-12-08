The UAW says more than 1,000 Volkswagen workers in Tennessee have joined Shawn Fain's campaign to unionize every auto worker outside Detroit.

More than 1,000 workers at Volkswagen’s Tennessee factory have signed a card authorizing a vote on representation by the United Auto Workers, marking that milestone in the UAW’s quest to organize more than a dozen non-union factories. It is the first plant in the country to reach Rs.

The union said Thursday that the VW workers signed up in less than a week.

About 3,800 people are employed at the Chattanooga factory that builds the VW ID.4 electric vehicle and the Atlas family of gas-powered SUVs. This could become the first test of the union’s strategy of trying to organize non-union plants together.

The UAW said workers on Saturday complained of mistreatment by management, including mandatory overtime, and are demanding higher wages.

In November, VW gave workers at the plant an 11% wage increase. The increases came after UAW members ratified new contracts with Detroit automakers. The union says VW’s wages are lower than workers at UAW-represented auto plants.

The UAW agreement with General Motors, Ford and Jeep maker Stellantis includes a 25% wage increase until the contract expires in April of 2028. With the cost of living rising, workers will see about a 33% increase for top assembly wages. $42 an hour, plus annual profit sharing, the union said.

In a statement, VW said it was proud of the “world-class production environment” it has created in Chattanooga, and said the pay and benefits show a commitment to employees. The company said top assembly plant workers earn $32.40 an hour.

VW said it believes in dialogue with workers so they can help shape the work environment. “We also respect our employees’ right to decide who should represent their interests in the workplace,” the statement said.

VW said it has invested more than $4.3 billion in the plant and added more than 1,200 jobs and another shift to build the ID.4.

In close votes in 2014 and 2019, workers at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga plant twice rejected a factorywide union under the UAW. Some prominent Tennessee Republican politicians had urged workers to vote against the union during both campaigns.

A year after the 2014 vote failed, 160 Chattanooga maintenance workers won a vote to form a small union, but Volkswagen refused to bargain. Volkswagen had argued that the bargaining unit needed to include production workers as well. As a result, a 2019 factorywide vote took place.

Less than two weeks after ratifying new contracts with Detroit automakers, the UAW announced plans to try to organize together workers at non-union plants, the majority of which are foreign-based automakers. Are owned by.

The UAW says the campaign involves about 150,000 workers in factories primarily in the South, where the union has had little success in recruiting new members.

The organizing campaign will target U.S. plants operated by Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Nissan, Subaru, Mazda, Volkswagen, Mercedes, BMW and Volvo. Also on the union’s list are US factories operated by electric vehicle sales leader Tesla, as well as EV startups Rivian and Lucid.

The union says its strategy includes calling elections in factories when about 70% of workers will sign up. A union may seek an election by the National Labor Relations Board once a majority of employees support it.

Workers at Nissan’s plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, have similarly rejected a plantwide union twice under the UAW, although the 2001 and 1989 votes were not close.

Fewer than 100 tool and die workers at the Smyrna plant also voted overwhelmingly against forming a union under the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers in front of the National Labor Relations Board this March in a campaign hampered by two years of delays.

The Japan-based automaker’s other U.S. assembly plant in Canton, Mississippi, rejected facility-wide representation by the UAW during a 2017 vote.

Source: fortune.com