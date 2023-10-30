The UAW says its strike achieved 'things no one thought possible' from automakers. Here's how it fared

The United Auto Workers won at least a partial victory on several key demands, leading to a six-week strike against Ford, General Motors, and Jeep maker Stellantis.

The union provided few details of the deals, including a detailed description of the agreement with Ford. This agreement is expected to become the model for subsequent agreements with GM and Stellantis. Rank-and-file UAW members must ratify each contract before it goes into effect.

“We won things no one even thought possible,” UAW President Shawn Fenn said in announcing the tentative agreement last week.

The union represents 57,000 workers at the company, and about 16,600 of them were on strike. Here are the key terms of the agreements, as detailed by the union:

Salary

According to the union, the tentative agreements call for a 25% wage increase by April 2028, bringing the top wage to about $42 an hour. It begins with an increase of 11% upon ratification, three annual increases of 3% each, and a final increase of 5%. The UAW said the resumption of cost-of-living increases, which were suspended in 2009, could push the total increase to more than 30%.

The union initially demanded a 40% increase, but cut it back to 36% before the strike began on September 15. Ford’s last offer before the strike was 9% higher pay over four years. Recently, Ford, GM and Stellantis were all offering pay increases totaling 23%.

For historical comparison, the union said its employees have seen a 23% increase in wages for all years from 2001 to 2022.

Bonus

The deals include a $5,000 ratification bonus.

temporary workers

The union said Ford’s temporary workers will receive a total of 150% pay increases over the life of the deal, and workers at some facilities will also receive steep pay increases. Officials said temporary employees will also receive a ratification bonus and profit-sharing starting next year.

benefits

The companies did not agree to bring back traditional defined-benefit pension plans or retiree health care for workers hired since 2007. But she agreed to increase 401(k) contributions by about 9.5%.

shorter work week

The UAW asked for a shorter work week – 40 hours of pay for 32 hours of work. It did not get that concession.

worker level

The union said Ford and GM agreed to eliminate most divisional pay levels, a system under which new hires were hired at less attractive pay scales. Fenn and union members highlighted the issue, saying it was unfair to pay people less than their colleagues doing similar work.

climbing stairs

The agreement reduces the time it takes for workers to reach the top level to three years. It took eight years under the contract that expired in September.

right to strike

The union said it has won the right to strike against any of the three companies if the plant is closed. Automakers had rejected the proposal at the beginning of talks.

union organization

The agreements with Ford, GM and Stellantis could give the UAW a boost as it seeks to represent workers at non-union plants in the U.S. that are operated by foreign carmakers and Tesla, as well as future plants that will make electric vehicles. Will make battery.

The union said Ford has agreed to hire workers at a future battery plant in Michigan under the UAW’s master contract, and GM has agreed to hire workers at Ultium Cell, a joint venture between the company and South Korea’s LG Energy Solution. It is a joint venture between.

Fenn vowed Sunday that the union would “organize like we’ve never done before” at nonunion plants.

“When we return to the bargaining table in 2028, it will not just be with the Big Three but with the Big Five or Big Six,” he said in an online message to union members.

