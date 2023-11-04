The UAW is already looking forward to its next auto strike

United Auto Workers union members are back on the job at General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. But the union leadership is already planning the next strike against the country’s unionized automakers. And he wants the strike to be even bigger next time.

UAW President Shawn Fenn said the union chose an expiration date of April 30, 2028, for these temporary contracts in the hopes that a coordinated strike could occur starting on May 1, not only by UAW members but also other unions. Also by the members of.

“We invite unions across the country to align their contract expiration with ours, so that together we can begin to leverage our collective strength,” he said in a recent message to members. “If we really want to combat the billionaire class and rebuild the economy so that it starts working for the benefit of the many, it is not only vital that we strike, but it is also vital that Let us strike together.”

Nationwide strikes or strikes across multiple industries are common in Europe, said Todd Vachon, a labor relations professor at Rutgers University. But they are relatively rare in the United States. And Fenn’s call for a coordinated national strike in 2028 faces several hurdles.

One reason for this is that the anti-labor Taft-Hartley Act of 1947, passed over President Harry Truman’s veto, placed restrictions on the types of strikes that American unions could conduct. They cannot go on strike in sympathy with another union’s strike, and they cannot strike over political issues such as changes in government policy.

“What you see in France is that when the government wants to raise the retirement age, every union walks out,” Vachon said.

And the problem is that nearly half of American union members work for government employers, and many states have laws prohibiting public sector strikes. There are also severe limitations on strikes in two of the most unionized business sectors, airlines and railroads, which operate under labor laws different from those governing labor relations for most private sector employees.

Most labor contracts also include no-strike clauses that prevent strikes during the lifetime of the contract, which is why Fenn was suggesting that unions try to set an expiration date in their contracts.

Overall, only 7% of private sector workers are represented by a union, according to US Department of Labor data. And many large labor contracts already have separate contact terminations.

The Teamsters’ contract signed last summer with UPS, which covers about 340,000 members there, is set to expire July 31, 2028. Therefore it will not be allowed to participate in the general strike on May 1.

But the UAW doesn’t need to lock out all workers for coordinated strikes to have impact, said Kate Bronfenbrenner, director of labor education research at Cornell University.

“He is challenging the labor movement. It’s saying, ‘We’re thinking big,’” she said. “He is trying to motivate the unions to do more. I think he did it as a call to action, even if it’s more an ideal than a reality.

According to Bronfenbrenner, there are greater gains when unions come together to negotiate new contracts.

But Vachon said collective action works best with a single employer or a group of employers covered under the same contract, such as the one recently taken by a coalition of unions representing 75,000 health care workers at Kaiser Permanente. The strike went on.

Members of both the Teamsters and the UAW are now on strike against a group of casinos in Detroit.

But it will be much more difficult to accomplish a coordinated strike in unrelated industries, especially if a union or unions in one industry have achieved their bargaining goals before the others.

Importance of May 1st

Fenn sees the date for this mass, coordinated strike as May 1, 2028, or May Day, which is also International Workers’ Day. It is celebrated as Labor Day in many other countries, but is rarely celebrated in the United States, where it has historical roots.

May Day commemorates when Chicago labor organizers called a citywide strike in 1886 in an effort to win the eight-hour work day. When police moved in to break up a workers’ protest in the city’s Haymarket Square on 4 May, a bomb was thrown at a group of police, in response to which police killed some protesters.

“There’s a whole debate going on about what happened on May 4,” Bronfenbrenner said. “Was it thrown by someone in the labor movement or was someone trying to defame the movement? No one knows the answer to this.”

But strike leaders were charged with murder, even though many were not at the protest site. Some testified that they were unaware of any plan to throw the bomb. But those who were accused were later convicted and many were hanged, becoming martyrs to the labor movement.

The day began to be celebrated by labor unions elsewhere, especially across Europe. But according to Vachon and Bronfenbrenner, American unions were reluctant to adopt it.

“Corporate America worked very hard to label May Day as an unpatriotic event. Unions were very worried about being labeled un-American, Bronfenbrenner said.

“It never got a strong hold here,” he said. “Whatever hold it had here was lost in the McCarthy era because most communist countries made it a national holiday.”

Fenn has not avoided rhetoric that critics accuse of being “radical” or “class warfare”. In a video recorded during the auto strike, the UAW president wore a T-shirt that read “Eat the Rich.” And he doesn’t hesitate to complain about the “billionaire class” when calling for action by members.

Any criticism of May Day is unlikely to deter them from adopting it.

