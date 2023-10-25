The UAW appears to be moving toward a potential deal with Ford that could end the strike.

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union appears to be getting closer to a tentative contract agreement with Ford that would be key to ending the union’s 6-week-old strike against the three major Detroit automakers, people with knowledge of the talks say. The two people said on Wednesday.

The union has submitted a counter-offer to Ford that proposes a 25% general wage increase over the life of the new four-year contract, the people said, and said negotiations Tuesday extended into Wednesday morning. Earlier, Ford, Stellantis and General Motors had offered 23% salary hike.

The Ford deal will include cost-of-living wage increases that could push total pay increases above 30%, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the negotiations. . Additionally, workers will still receive annual profit-sharing checks.

It is still possible that the talks may collapse despite meaningful progress being made. But if the UAW can reach a tentative agreement with Ford, it would be used as a model for seeking similar contract agreements with GM and Stellantis. Typically, during past auto strikes, a UAW deal with one automaker has prompted other companies to match it with settlements of their own.

One person said progress has also been made in union talks with GM. But it was not clear whether any automakers had accepted the UAW’s counteroffer of a 25% wage increase over four years.

Progress in the talks came after the union this week walked out at three factories that produce highly profitable pickup trucks and SUVs, adding them to the list of plants already on strike in a strategy to increase pressure on the companies. taken.

On Tuesday, about 5,000 workers walked out at GM’s assembly plant in Arlington, Texas, halting production of truck-based SUVs that are huge profit earners for the company. A day earlier, UAW President Shawn Fenn unionized 6,800 workers at Stellantis’ Ram pickup plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Two weeks ago the union struck Ford’s largest and most profitable factory, the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, where 8,700 workers make heavy-duty F-series pickups and two large SUVs.

In all, about 46,000 workers have walked out from factories owned by the three companies in a series of targeted strikes that began on September 15. About 32% of the automakers’ union’s 146,000 members are now on strike. Automakers are laying off workers at other plants as parts shortages in their manufacturing systems increase.

Neither the companies nor the unions would comment on Wednesday’s talks. The union’s counteroffer of 25% pay increases over four years was first reported by Bloomberg News and trade publication Automotive News.

Merrick Masters, a business professor at Wayne State University in Detroit who studies labor issues, said it’s not surprising the union would be close to an agreement at this point in the negotiations.

“I think Sean Fenn attacked these plants at this particular time last week because he thought they would be close to a deal and it would take that extra effort to seal something,” Masters said. “When you look at the movement and the concessions, they are getting smaller but getting closer to what the union wanted.”

When contract negotiations began in July, the union demanded a 40% wage increase over four years as well as the reinstatement of cost-of-living increases. The union gave up cost-of-living increases in 2009 to help companies survive the Great Recession.

The UAW also wants traditional defined-benefit pension plans restored for workers hired after 2007, eliminating different pay levels for UAW workers, increasing pensions and other benefits for retirees. Go.

A key issue is whether to extend the national UAW contract to 11 U.S. electric vehicle battery factories. This will essentially ensure that the workers there will be represented by a union.

All but one of these plants are joint ventures with Korean battery manufacturers. GM has agreed to this, but other companies have pushed back, saying that their joint venture partners must also agree.

GM CEO Mary Barra said Tuesday that proposals to bring battery plants into the master union agreement are still open, but they must meet “benchmark economics and operational flexibility.”

Having union representation at battery factories is an important issue for the union because these plants will house many of the future jobs as the industry moves away from gasoline vehicles. The workers who now make engines and transmissions at all three companies will need places to work as their plants gradually close.

The progress in contract talks follows statements from Ford executives over the past two weeks that their offers, which are higher than those of their competitors, are at the limit of how much the company is willing to pay to settle strikes.

All three companies have said they do not want to bear labor costs that are so high that they would be forced to raise prices and make their vehicles more expensive than those made by non-union companies like Tesla and Toyota. Will give.

Fenn has argued that companies are making billions in profits and are able to pay workers more.

Source: apnews.com