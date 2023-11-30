The UAW aims to organize 13 non-union automakers. cnn business

New York CNN –

The United Auto Workers union says it has launched an effort to organize workers at 13 non-union automakers with U.S. factories.

Workers at the plants reached labor agreements with General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis that allowed members an immediate raise of at least 11% and subsequent increases and cost-of-living adjustments during the life of the contract. Can increase salary by more than 30%. Run until April 2028.

The effort includes three US-based electric vehicle makers – Tesla, Rivian and Lucid – as well as 10 foreign automakers that make cars in the US – BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Mercedes, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo. ,

The union said the companies it is targeting in the campaign have about 150,000 workers at 36 non-union auto plants operated by them. That’s slightly more than union representation at the three unionized automakers, which between them have about 145,000 UAW members.

The union said one of the strongest campaigns is at Toyota’s Georgetown, Kentucky, assembly complex, where it said 7,800 workers make the Toyota Camry and Lexus ES sedans and the Toyota Rav 4 SUV. The union quoted Jeff Allen, an employee there, as saying he supports the organizing drive despite Toyota recently announcing wage increases.

“We’ve lost a lot since I started here, and a raise won’t make up for that,” Allen said. “It will not replace the health benefits we have lost, it will not replace the wear and tear on our bodies. We still make quality vehicles. People are proud of him, but morale is at an all-time low. “A union contract is the only way to win what is fair.”

At least four of the non-union automakers – Toyota, Honda, Hyundai and Subaru – have confirmed their own wage increases as contracts were signed to end a six-week strike at the three unionized automakers. Were. The union is calling those raises the “UAW Bump,” and is using the contract gains as a central part of its organizing efforts.

“To all the autoworkers working without union benefits: Now is your turn,” UAW President Shawn Fenn said in the video Wednesday. “Since we began our stand up strike, the response from autoworkers at non-union companies has been overwhelming. Workers across the country, from the West to the Midwest and especially in the South, are reaching out to join our movement and join the UAW.

“The timing is right,” Fenn said. “And the answer is simple. You don’t need to live paycheck to paycheck. You don’t have to worry about how you’ll pay your rent or feed your family while the company is making billions. There’s a better life out there.”

Most automakers did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. Those who commented on the organizing effort simply stated that their workers are better off without a union.

Honda’s statement said, “We do not believe that an outside party will enhance the excellent employment experience of our associates, nor will it improve the excellent track record of success and employment stability achieved by Honda manufacturing associates in the US. ”

“Our history shows that Nissan respects the right of employees to determine who should represent their interests in the workplace. However, we believe our workplace is stronger without any third-party involvement,” Nissan’s statement said.

Referring to unions as third parties is a common management strategy when attempting to defeat a union. But if the campaign to organize a union is successful, the union will be made up of the company’s workers.

Appearing at The New York Times DealBook Summit in New York on Wednesday evening, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has often been critical of unions, again attacked unions when asked about the UAW’s organizing efforts at the company.

“I think unions naturally try to create negativity in the company and create a kind of masters and peasants situation. there is no master and farmer [at Tesla]Musk said.

Musk’s official title at Tesla is “Technoking”. He is also one of the richest people in the world.

“I say if Tesla gets unionized it will be because we deserve it and we have failed in some way,” he said. “But we certainly work hard to ensure everyone prospers.”

This is not the first time the union has attempted to organize one of these companies. She has been able to garner enough support to hold union elections twice at Volkswagen’s plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and twice at Nissan-run plants in Canton, Mississippi and Smyrna, Tennessee.

The union is making it easier for employees at companies to sign cards requesting union representation, which are required for elections, by making the cards available on their website.

But most organizing efforts, such as efforts to represent workers at Tesla, have failed to garner enough support to enable collective bargaining. The union has filed grievances at several automakers accusing them of unfair labor practices during earlier organizing efforts.

Source: www.cnn.com