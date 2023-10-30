Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

The world’s auto industry is growing rapidly in two directions simultaneously. Until those contradictions are resolved, carmakers risk running themselves off the road.

In China and Europe, the transition to electric vehicles is gaining momentum. Battery-powered autos accounted for about a quarter of sales in both markets in August, according to Morgan Stanley, with plug-in hybrids pushing the total share to 38% and 28%, respectively.

Things look very different in the US and India, where penetration is struggling to break north of 10%, and in Japan, where it is on life support at 3%. Honda Motor Co. last week said it was abandoning plans to make an EV priced under $30,000 with General Motors Co., while GM and Ford Motor Co. have pushed back a goal of increasing sales of battery vehicles. Even Elon Musk is playing down the chances that Tesla Inc.’s Cybertruck will be hitting volumes any time soon.

You might think that switching from money-losing electric cars to gas-guzzling SUVs and pickups that people are still willing to pay for was just the tonic for the industry. Price-earnings multiples for carmakers are typically in the low single digits these days (the S&P 500 is at a far stronger 17.6). Meanwhile, Ford has agreed to a 25% wage increase with striking auto workers, which will put further pressure on margins and raise the prospects of similar inflation-busting deals at its US rivals. Maybe industry executives will wake up and realize the EV boom was all a dream?

I wish it was that simple. What the industry is getting may be the worst of both worlds: a global market divided between a group of countries rushing toward decarbonizing, and another where the electric revolution looks shaky. This means it will take longer to pay off for developing separate gasoline and electric drive-trains, rather than making a clean switch from one to the other.

Creating and improving an automotive product line is a very expensive business. Volkswagen AG and Toyota Motor Corp. devote more money to capital expenditures than Exxon Mobil Corp., Walmart Inc. and Intel Corp., with BYD Co. not far behind. Retrofitting factories with self-propelled assembly lines and gigapresses designed for electric cars is a once-in-a-century change that is inevitably costly. Ford last year put a $50 billion, five-year price tag on growing its EV division — enough to cover about two-thirds of its capital expenditure budget, plus spending on acquisitions and engineering. There were tens of billions of dollars.

This doesn’t leave much money for conventional internal combustion engines. In fact, one of the reasons conventional vehicles are so profitable at the moment is that investment in them is being reduced. Product lines are being simplified and R&D is being reduced, considering that sales of non-electric cars in major markets have been trending towards zero for more than a decade. This reduces the cost base and increases profit margins – but if the transition to EVs is delayed, money will have to flow back into the product offering to keep it from becoming obsolete.

That explains carmakers’ negative reaction to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who this month extended a ban on conventional cars in the country from 2030 to 2035. Far from welcoming the announcement, Ford, Kia Corp, Nissan Motor Co, Stellantis NV and Volkswagen complained that it created uncertainty and made it harder for them to coordinate international supply chains.

If you thought Sunak’s U-turn was chaotic, the current two-speed market is even more treacherous. Try crafting a nine-figure, multi-year spending budget in the face of unanswerable questions about consumer choice, charging infrastructure and fuel-economy regulation in multiple jurisdictions. The largest American and Chinese automakers have the luxury of concentrating scale, at least in their home markets. Everyone else must ride multiple horses at once.

The situation is likely to get worse before it gets better. According to Bloomberg Intelligence’s Joanna Chen and Steve Mann, EVs are competing on price with conventional cars in China right now, while EV-maker BYD’s margins are already in line with comparable gasoline-powered brands. However, in other countries, BloombergNEF sees a range of dates for parity from 2025 to 2031. These are two three-year product cycles, where even in the best-case scenario consumer tastes – and investment priorities – will remain divided between a world that is being transformed by electricity, and another that is clinging to gas.

Turning back isn’t an option – but auto executives will have to wade through a lot of red ink in the years to come.

