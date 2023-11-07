The two gas tankers were traveling in the Pacific Ocean but made a U-turn just short of the Panama Canal because low water levels caused a traffic jam.

The two gas tankers crossed the Pacific Ocean, then made a U-turn within 10 miles of the Panama Canal, Bloomberg reports.

Severe drought has lowered the canal’s water level, limiting the number of ships passing through.

This has created a large backlog of ships waiting to transit, forcing some to seek alternative routes.

The tankers, Pyxis Pioneer and Sunny Bright, were within 10 miles of the canal before changing direction, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg.

Their destinations were unclear, but the ships, which can transport about 158,000 cubic meters of liquefied petroleum gas, were empty after delivering their cargo to Asia.

A tanker making a U-turn was indicating to head towards Houston, reports said, suggesting it would bypass traffic in the Panama Canal with a major detour around South America to reach the US Gulf Coast. Will cross the jam.

The second ship also initially headed south, then turned west, and indicated it was still waiting for new orders.

The unusual movements of the ships highlight how the severe drought that is draining the Panama Canal is threatening to halt trade in energy commodities, consumer goods and food.

The Panama Canal is a vital junction of global trade, and oil and gas shipments have boomed in recent years, helping US exports rapidly make their way to Asia. Currently, the largest LPG exporters in the region are US producers in the Gulf Coast.

In fact, according to the Panama Canal Authority, petroleum products, chemicals and coal are among the top list of commodities making their way through the canal.

But declining water levels in Gatun Lake, which enters the waterway, have limited the number of ships passing through the canal.

The quotas have become so strict that it has created massive backlogs, with some companies paying millions of dollars to buy the first place in line.

As recently as August, more than 200 ships were waiting to transit the canal. But by early October, it had dropped to around 95.

Still, it took about nine and a half days to make that trip, up from the previous two and a half day period, as Insider previously reported.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com