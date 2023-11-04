The two fuels that power the global economy are shining in Europe

(Bloomberg) — If the oil market offers clues about the state of the economy, it’s through the prism of two petroleum products: diesel and naphtha. And in Europe, the news is disappointing.

The former powers trucks, trains, ships, and industries including farming and manufacturing. The latter is used by the petrochemical sector to make everything from medical equipment to chewing gum. OECD Europe’s annual consumption of both is set to decline this year, with naphtha hitting its lowest level since 1975.

“Europe’s weak economic growth has hit the manufacturing sector hard,” said Alan Gelder, vice president of refining, chemicals and oil markets at consultancy Wood Mackenzie Ltd. Demand for naphtha as a petrochemical feedstock and diesel for manufacturing and transportation has declined. things.”

Demand from the continent is still critically important, even in a world where traders are focusing on the possibility of supply disruptions resulting from the war in the Middle East. The expected consumption decline across the two fuel types this year is more than half a million barrels a day compared to pre-pandemic levels – not equivalent to Belgium’s total oil use.

As a major importer of diesel-type fuel from the Middle East, India and the US, and a regular exporter of naphtha to East Asia and Latin America, any significant decline in Europe’s use is likely to have a knock-on effect on the economy and oil. Markets around the world.

Part of this year’s demand decline is due to long-term, structural trends. Buyers in the EU have long preferred gasoline-powered alternatives to diesel, and sales of electric cars have also impacted consumption.

But Europe’s economic crisis is also a big reason. Purchasing managers’ index data show ongoing contraction in euro zone construction and manufacturing, while inflation remains above target. The economy of Germany, the EU’s largest economy, shrank in the last quarter and is at risk of entering recession.

The data on naphtha is stark: Consumption will fall by more than a quarter this year compared to 2021, to 844,000 barrels a day, the lowest in 48 years, according to Ciaran Healy, oil markets analyst at the International Energy Agency. , While naphtha is also used in blending to make gasoline, the watchdog’s consumption measurement does not include this consumption – instead, the vast majority is for use as a petrochemical feedstock.

Petrochemical steam crackers – large units that convert naphtha and other feedstock into the industry’s basic chemical building blocks – have declined, according to data from Argus Media Ltd. Producer OMV AG also dropped its forecast for European steam cracker use on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, petrochemical giant BASF SE on Tuesday blamed “lower demand as a result of higher inflation, increased interest rates and a renewed rise in natural gas prices” for slow European chemical production.

decline in diesel

Across the continent’s top five economies – Germany, France, the UK, Italy and Spain – recent data all show a contraction in demand for diesel-type fuels.

French road diesel sales fell 13.4% in September from a year earlier. In Germany, total oil demand is expected to fall by about 90,000 barrels per day this year, more than any other country in the world except Pakistan.

See also: German oil demand falls as Europe’s industrial powerhouse stalls

Overall, OECD Europe’s diesel-type fuel demand is set to fall by about 380,000 barrels per day this year compared with 2019 pre-pandemic levels, according to the IEA.

composite picture

The global picture is more mixed. In China, demand is growing rapidly despite the difficulties of its property sector: during January–August this year, diesel-type fuel increased by 40% compared to the same period in 2019 and naphtha in the same period. Consumption has more than doubled. For JODI data.

China has seen massive investment in petrochemical capacity. The surge in production has pushed many of the industry’s products — such as ethylene, propylene and aromatics — into oversupply, said Amber Liu, ICIS’s Asia head of petrochemical analytics. Even as she touts the country as a manufacturing hub, Has also increased the attraction of.

“China has some of the most efficient supply chains following petrochemical expansion – so the prices of China’s finished products are extremely competitive compared to other countries,” Liu said.

In the US, implied demand for distillates – which includes diesel and heating oil – has fallen below seasonal norms over the past few weeks.

Going forward, the country’s distillate demand is expected to remain below year-ago levels in the fourth quarter before rising early next year, according to government forecasts.

Still, the trucking industry is showing early signs of recovery and rail freight is also growing, JPMorgan analysts said.

Naphtha is commonly used to make gasoline in the US, while cheap natural gas liquids – a byproduct of drilling shale oil – have become the preferred feedstock for petrochemicals.

For Europe, “the outlook to 2024 remains weak for both products,” Gelder said.

–With assistance from Rachel Graham.

