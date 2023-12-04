The twins appear to be focusing on the trade market ahead of the Winter Meetings

Nashville will be the center of the baseball world this week for the annual Winter Meetings and, perhaps, it could be the medium that gets more action in the offseason.

Last year’s Winter Meetings were one of the most active in recent memory. Aaron Judge, Willson Contreras, Masataka Yoshida and Xander Bogaerts agreed to megadeals during the week to highlight the frenzy.

The Twins, who plan to reduce payroll for the upcoming year, have seen three of their former pitchers sign multiyear contracts elsewhere – Sonny Gray, Kenta Maeda and Emilio Pagán – and they are looking to hit the trade market at this stage of the winter. Appear to be focusing more on.

Here’s what’s coming next during the Winter Meetings:

Which positions do the Twins want to upgrade?

Center field is the biggest question mark on the roster. Byron Buxton has not played in the field in an MLB game since August 2022, and the Twins do not have another natural center fielder on their roster. Prospect Austin Martin will likely focus on center during spring training, but he pitched fewer than 100 innings in the Class AAA position last season. Willie Castro and Nick Gordon have played there sparingly.

Starting pitching was the Twins’ strength last year, and they lost two starters via free agency. Acquiring a front-line starter is a goal, but many teams with pitching needs on the trade market are struggling to get those same guys.

First base is another position the Twins will explore in free agency and trades. Alex Kirilloff and Jose Miranda are both dealing with shoulder injuries, and Kirilloff could play the outfield if added an everyday starter.

Who are the top trade candidates?

Due to salary and proximity to free agency, the Twins have four obvious trade candidates: Kyle Farmer, Jorge Polanco, Max Kepler and Christian Vazquez. The latter three players will make at least $10 million in 2024. Farmer and Kepler are set to reach free agency after the 2024 season, while Polanco has a $12.5 million club option on his 2025 contract.

None of those four players could land a front-line starter on their own, but they could be traded to create some additional payroll flexibility.

How do the Twins compare to their AL Central rivals?

The NL Central has arguably been the most active division to start the offseason, but it’s been relatively quiet on the AL side. The Tigers signed Maeda to a two-year, $24 million contract to give their rotation a veteran presence, and they acquired outfielder Mark Kanha in a trade, but they still looked to their young players for improvement. Are trusting.

The Guardians hired Stephen Vogt as their manager to replace Terry Francona, but otherwise, they removed struggling starter Cal Quantrill and added reliever Scott Barlow. The White Sox have been trading players and could deal the top player in their rotation, Dylan Cease. The Royals are still trying to exit a rebuild.

Will the Twins lose someone in the Rule 5 Draft?

The Twins added Martin, center fielder Emmanuel Rodriguez, first baseman Yunior Severino and catcher Jair Camargo to their 40-man roster in November to protect them from the Rule 5 draft.

Baseball America listed center fielder Dashon Keirsey, first baseman/catcher Chris Williams and reliever Miguel Rodriguez as players who could be optioned by other teams. The Twins have not selected a player in the Rule 5 Draft since pitcher Tyler Kinley in 2017.

What other league business is there?

The MLB draft lottery will be held on Tuesday. The Twins, who moved up eight spots last year, are not in the lottery this year because they made the postseason. The Twins are 23rd overall and will likely be selected at 33rd as compensation for Sonny Gray rejecting a qualifying offer and signing elsewhere.

The Hall of Fame for managers, officials and umpires from the contemporary era is likely to induct at least one new member on Sunday. The 16-member committee voted on the candidacies of managers Cito Gaston, Davey Johnson, Jim Leyland and Lou Piniella, umpires Ed Montague and Joe West, and executives Hank Peters and Bill White.

