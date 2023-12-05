The tweet announcing GTA 6 trailer release is already breaking records

Grand Theft Auto 6’s first trailer arrives Tuesday (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto) , [+] Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Trailers for upcoming movies and video games can be seen online early, but this past weekend, a still-in-development trailer was announced grand theft auto 6 Rockstar Games actually received over 165 million views on the ex-social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The post also received 1.9 million “likes” – which were not for an actual trailer for the game, but just a still image that announced that “Trailer 1” would be debuting on Tuesday, December 5, 2023!

One can only imagine how many likes the next trailer could get.

Given that the video game industry is built around the concept that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, many other game development studios also jumped on board and tweeted pictures mimicking Rockstar Games’ announcement.

This includes Raven Software promoting the launch of Season 1 Call of Duty: Warzone, Whereas sea ​​of ​​thieves Developer Rare also promoted that new details of the game will be revealed later this week. Neither of these had the same impact as the original, yet, it was announced that a new trailer would be released on Monday Hello Anant Still has 26.5 million views.

GTA 6—It’s a Really Big Deal

The fact that the same image promoting the trailer has been liked so many times should not be surprising, explained Roger Entner, technology and games industry analyst at Recon Analytics.

“It means people are really excited GTA6. “It’s been 10 years since GTA5 launched and people are eager for a new iteration,” Entner said.

“The anticipation for this game has been building for a very long time,” said social media and brand marketing pundit Scott Steinberg. “It’s a cultural touchstone for many generations.”

for sale worldwide grand theft auto v It has sold over 190 million units since its release in 2013, making it the best-selling video game of all time. total sales of GTA The franchise has also crossed 405 million units so far.

The fact that nearly two million people liked the announcement trailer could be seen as an early holiday gift for Rockstar Games, and highlights that X is still a platform that Can build hype for the latest pop culture releases.

Steinberg added, “This shows the overall power of social media in terms of driving a conversation with a small image.” “It also shows how hungry gamers are for information about one of the most recognizable franchises in video game history.”

strong sell signal

The number of views can also be an indication of how well a game can perform. The series is likely beloved by longtime fans, but this shows that many people are also eager to see a preview of the next chapter of the series.

“We must hope GTA6 To break records, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if we see some eyebrow-raising numbers coming out,” Steinberg suggested. ”Still, the fact is that all big game launches are often exaggerated. And this is a year that hasn’t really had any major announcements. This could be something for gamers to be really excited about.”

Of course, it will take some time for anyone to actually play GTA6, But promoting early and often is what the games industry does best – sometimes even better than making the actual game!