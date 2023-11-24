The tug-of-war continues between deal-hungry Black Friday shoppers and retailers wary of cut-throat prices. cnn business

New York CNN –

Let’s start the shopping game.

Deal-hunters flock to their favorite stores in person and online the day after Thanksgiving in hopes of finding some of the best early deals of the year-end holiday period.

So are the early-season deals attractive enough for shoppers or are they engaged in a game of cat-and-mouse with retailers?

Early shopping trends indicate that people were flocking to stores on Black Friday, but not in a frenzy.

Michael Brown, a retail industry leader and partner at management consulting firm Kearney, said a much earlier-than-usual increase in holiday sales this year could be to blame.

“Consumers are a little fatigued because the season started in early October,” Brown said. While footfall in stores was “good”, Brown said Black Friday discounts were in the 25% to 30% range on average.

“Those are the promotion levels that retailers have planned for. This is an initial offer. Buyers will be on the lookout for better deals,” he said.

“The magic number now is 25% off. Consumers are looking for better and are showing no sense of urgency,” said Marshall Cohen, chief retail industry analyst at market research firm Circana.

“It feels like a shopping day in the middle of December instead of Black Friday,” he said. “Shopping doesn’t mean they’re shopping. “People are browsing, looking at deals.”

One item that sells best: video game consoles. “They’re selling fast,” Cohen said.

Toys, jewelry and clothing are also selling faster — at least online, according to data from Adobe Analytics. Adobe reports that Thanksgiving Day online sales reached a record $5.6 billion, up 5.5% from a year earlier, as people eagerly turned to their computers for deal browsing and shopping after the holiday dinner. Turned to mobile phone.

The report said Disney Little People, Yuno Show No Mercy, Marvel superhero action figures and, no surprise, Barbie dolls were among the most sought-after toys.

Retailers hope they have correctly predicted the spending power of families over the 2023 holiday period, while shoppers hope their favorite store will pull out all the stops on deals to get them to open their wallets.

The day after Thanksgiving historically marks the beginning of the excitement of year-end gift buying leading up to Christmas. The November–December gift buying months are important for retailers as the combined period can account for approximately 20% of their sales for the entire year.

Overall holiday sales this year are expected to be softer than last year. That’s because consumers have been enduring a long list of pressures throughout the year, including rising prices, reopening Student loan repayment, and high interest and mortgage rates.

But retailers also cannot afford to cut prices too much and wipe out their profits in the most important quarter of the year. Plus, they’re in a much better inventory position this year than they were in 2022 when it comes to holiday merchandise, meaning they don’t need to set up clearance-level deals from the beginning.

The parking lot at The Shops at La Cantera mall in San Antonio, Texas was slowly filling up in the late morning.

“We opened at 9 a.m. today, two hours earlier than our normal opening, and traffic looks better than last year,” said Brian Schroeder, senior general manager of the mall. Brookfield Properties, a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, is the second largest mall operator in the country.

He said there were 25% off Black Friday deals throughout the mall and a 40% off promotion for early shoppers. “People were standing in line to get into stores like Lululemon, Kendra Scott, Nike and Apple,” he said.

While these brands don’t typically cut prices drastically on Black Friday, “they’re all very popular with younger shoppers,” he said. “They’re going to these stores before it’s busy and checking in to see if there’s something there they’ll buy.”

Simon Property Group, the country’s largest mall operator, said Black Friday shoppers at its properties included families and a large number of teens and young adults. It said specialty retailers claimed the largest sales. Aeropostale offered 60% to 70% off and Forever 21 and Aritzia offered 50% off for their shoppers.

JCPenney opened its department stores at 5 a.m. on Black Friday “and I was getting reports of lines outside,” said CEO Mark Rosen.

Rosen said he is well aware of the financial constraints pressing on Penney’s core buyers, whose median household income is $75,000. “Saving money and finding value is very important to them,” he said. “We went into this season knowing they were facing inflation headwinds.”

He said the retailer is offering thousands of products for less than $15 and a special credit promotion starting Dec. 1.

“Starting December 1st, we are going to offer a credit promotion for in-store purchases totaling $250 or more; We’ll offer you up to six months of interest-free fees on items charged to your JCPenney card,” he said. “Customers will be able to pay in six equal monthly installments. With this, we are helping our customers get relief from inflation.

Rosen said he was in Penny stores today and noticed how value-priced items were selling well.

“It’s towels at $2.99, our starting price point, small appliances like waffle makers and blenders at $14.99,” he said. “It shows that our customers are really leaning toward where they are getting value. They’re saving their dollars and not necessarily pushing what we call the better, best items as much as they used to.

Contributing: CNN’s Nathaniel Meyerson

