The TSX posted modest gains on the back of tech and energy, while US markets closed mixed on Monday.

TORONTO – Canada’s main stock index edged higher Monday on strength in technology and energy, while U.S. markets were mixed.

Kevin Burkett, portfolio manager at Victoria-based Burkett Asset Management, said the week started quietly as investors continued to take stock of what was being interpreted as somewhat dovish commentary from central bankers on the economy.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed 54.68 points higher at 19,709.15.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 54.77 points at 34,337.87. The S&P 500 index was down 3.69 points at 4,411.55, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 30.36 points at 13,767.74.

Although oil prices rose on Monday, Burkett said the Canadian dollar was stable, which he called unusual.

The Canadian dollar traded at 72.43 cents US, compared with 72.36 cents US on Friday, according to XE.com.

“There’s a shift in sentiment around Canada in particular… I think there’s definitely risk appetite going down in the portfolio,” Burkett said.

“People are using the strong markets of the last two weeks to sell risky positions and move into less risky ones.”

Investors are also weighing the threat of a US government shutdown, which is set to expire at the end of this week.

This is the second time this year we’ve been in this situation, and markets are relatively unresponsive to the threat, Burkett said.

This week will also see earnings reports from some major US retailers, including Target, TJX and Walmart, as third quarter earnings season draws to a close south of the border.

Retail earnings on both sides of the border are indicating that household spending is slowing, especially in more discretionary areas like luxury goods or home renovations, Burkett said.

He pointed to Canada Goose as an example, which cut its guidance for the full fiscal year on Nov. 1.

“Canada Goose has been decimated in the last year because people have less budget to spend on things like puffy jackets.”

However, the consumer discretionary space in the Canadian stock market is not as large as it is in U.S. markets, giving retail companies less power to bring down the TSX, he said.

Investors’ focus on Tuesday will be on the latest inflation data in the US, one of the most important data points for the US Federal Reserve.

The December crude contract was up US$1.09 at US$78.26 a barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 16 cents at US$3.20 a mmBtu.

The December gold contract was up US$12.50 at US$1,950.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was up eight cents at US$3.67 a pound.

–With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com