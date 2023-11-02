The tsunami of Treasury issuance will shift from long-term debt to short-term T-bills and 2-year notes amid intense speculation about a rise in the 10-year yield.

The rise in 10-year treasury yields has clearly increased the government’s nervousness.

By Wolf Richter for Wolf Street.

There was a lot of information about the explosive rise of the 10-year Treasury yield in the “Quarterly Refunding” documents released today and Monday by the US Treasury Department.

These documents outline how much marketable debt the government will have to issue to refinance maturing debt and add new debt to meet the rising deficit in Q4 2023 and Q1 2024.

The total amount released Monday — $776 billion in Q4 and $816 billion in Q1 — will be added to marketable loans. Today, details were released, including the extent to which the new debt will be made up of long-term notes and bonds.

The last quarterly refunding documents released on Aug. 2 and that information last month drew a lot of attention as expectations led the 10-year yield to rise 120-basis points from about 3.8% in early July. . It briefly went up to 5% on October 23, which was pretty spectacular. And this obviously increased the government’s nervousness.

So today’s recommendations from the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee (TBAC) de-emphasized the issuance of longer-term securities, particularly 7-year notes to 30-year bonds.

And instead, the recommendations placed more emphasis on short-term Treasury bills (1 month to 1 year) and 2-year notes and 5-year notes, amounting to $11 billion and $10 billion, respectively, over the next six months compared to today’s plan. increased by. For the same period planned for August 2.

Chart shows TBAC’s issuance recommendations for 3-year notes through 30-year bonds, not including TIPS and FRNs, in today’s documents (red line) and documents released on August 2 (green line) . Issuance of those 3-year notes through 30-year bonds will still rise, but less than the August 2 estimate.

Okay, so T-Bill lets out the wazoo, TBAC estimated that the change in T-bill issuance would increase the amount of T-bills outstanding by $460 billion in Q4, and by an additional $586 billion in Q1, or a combined $1.05 trillion in just the two quarters!

At the end of Q3, $5.26 trillion of T-bills were outstanding. Additional issuance in Q4 and Q1 will increase the total amount by 20% to $6.31 trillion.

At the end of Q3, T-bills accounted for 20% of outstanding marketable Treasury securities. By the end of Q1 2024, the share of T-bills will increase to 23%.

Navel-gazing about the surge in long-term yields,

The TBAC report went into detail about why long-term yields rose, and it came with a laundry list – I counted a dozen reasons:

1. “Stronger than expected” economic activity, It cited 4.9% growth in GDP in Q3, “strong consumption of goods and services”, increased residential investment, increased durable goods orders, job growth, etc.

2. “The likelihood that the ‘neutral’ real interest rate is now higher.”

3. “Changing expectations around the near-term monetary policy path”– Prolonged higher may eventually sink.

4. “Higher real yields as measured by TIPS securities.”

5. Increasing debt. Oops, someone figured it out. “The growing imbalance between supply and demand of US Treasury debt may also have contributed to the selloff.” The rising debt will have to be sold and new buyers will have to be lured by higher yields. We’ve been saying this for a long time here at Wolf Street.

6. Fed’s QT This includes an outflow of $60 billion per month in Treasury securities, bringing the total on balance sheets to be released tomorrow to about $900 billion. “This is funding that will need to be replaced by issuance in the private market,” TBAC said.

7. Oh, and “On August 1, Fitch downgraded the US Long-term rating from AAA to AA+, which was an uproar.

8. Foreign investors and central banks, oh my god, They are still increasing their position, but at a much slower pace than the debt increase, and their share is declining. And worse: “The appreciation of the US dollar means that some foreign central banks may consider liquidating Treasury securities in the process of defending their currencies,” TBAC said.

9. Investors stuck on the wrong path: “In fact, some investors expected ten-year Treasury yields to rise no higher than last year’s roughly 4.25% and had already extended the duration of their fixed-income portfolios – meaning they now have more interest. “There is limited ability to add rate risk,” TBAC said.

10. Banks lost interest after the explosion?: His “Securities portfolio assets have been declining since last year and banks’ holdings in Treasuries are down $154 billion from a year ago,” I would think largely because those bets have caused a handful of banks to go bust. went?

11. Treasury auctions show “some early evidence of a slowdown in demand.”,” while still “being consistently oversubscribed.” TBAC said that “the thirty-year bond auction on October 12 was priced 3.7bp below the prevailing rate before the auction, the largest “tail” in a thirty-year bond auction since 2021.”

12. Term premium demanded by investors: “Investors may now require additional yield or ‘term premium’ to maintain long-term debt.”

Enjoy reading Wolf Street and want to support it? You can donate. I appreciate it very much. Click on the beer and ice-tea mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified by email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.

Source: wolfstreet.com