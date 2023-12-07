the truth won't matter - Business News

Andar Algalloud/Saudi Royal Council/Anadolu Agency/Getty

If re-elected, Donald Trump will once again churn out absurdity and outrage with factory efficiency.

Editor’s note: This article is part of “If Trump Wins,” a project looking at what Donald Trump might do if he is re-elected in 2024.

“I have guts,” Donald Trump declared in 2018, “and my gut tells me sometimes more than anyone else’s brain can tell.” The President’s heart will inform him that climate change is partisan propaganda; that COVID-19 can be cured by injecting bleach; That any election that fails to give Trump a victory must be rigged. Trump plunged the country into political crisis. His first term emphasized the fragility of American democracy. A second would jeopardize the foundation of that democracy: the public’s willingness to accept that reality is a shared resource.

Facts matter. They require study; They need curiosity; They need patience; They need humility. Democracy also needs this. The demands of both become greater in an information environment filled with stories that are even more suspect – a place where truth is likely to be denied. Trump would ease the burden, he suggests: You could outsource your brains to his stomach. It would be foolish of you not to do so. Science lies to you. Hollywood lies to you. The media lies to you. Books lie to you. The courts lie to you. Teachers lie to you. Other people lie to you. Democracy lies to you. In this whirlwind world, the only thing you can count on is that inveterate liar who will never lie to you.

A good pitchman identifies a problem and sells a solution. A great man creates a solvable problem. Trump has lived his life as an endless advertisement and has mastered the art of creating trouble. He churns out shock and amusement and outrage and absurdity with factory efficiency. He makes the world seem difficult. And then he presents himself as the guy who will make America easy again.

This way he is able to turn lies from liabilities into selling points. Lies don’t just bend the truth. They erase it. Marketers speak the language of desire, and Trump has brought its vernacular to his political movement. They have both benefited and been amplified by the work done by partisan media outlets that talk about narratives rather than the truth. Every story Trump spins — every absurd claim free from the burden of accuracy — doubles as permission: You, too, can feel your way about your facts. Truth has been rebranded as a good lifestyle: there are many stories to choose from, and all the consumer has to do is select the stories that are right for them. When attention is your currency, the difference between true and false matters much less than the difference between compelling and boring.

These problems are both very old and new. The Founders feared, above all, the idea that a dictator would come to power in their new country, who would play to passion and put rationality beside the point. He understood the market power of uncontrolled emotions. The emotional style in American politics today does not expand people’s political imaginations; Instead, it limits them. Instead of inspiring empathy, it destroys it. You may not know what it feels like to be undocumented or without a home, or to be forced to endure a pregnancy at the age of 14; However, democracy—and basic decency—asks you to imagine this feeling. In contrast, Trump frees you from the need to try. Their voters are their customers. And the customer is always right.

Stephen Colbert once said, “We are divided, between those who think with their heads and those who know with their hearts.” He was speaking in 2005 as the character he played on his TV show at the time: a clown who clawed his way into political relevance. At the time, that line was still a joke. Politicians have long been beholden directly to the emotions of voters. But Trump does more than stoke emotions. He emphasizes that emotion is everything in politics. He defines freedom as freedom from facts. More than a year after Trump lost the 2020 election, one of his voters was asked why he remained skeptical of the defeat. His answer: “It didn’t smell right.”

This article appears in the January/February 2024 print edition with the headline “The truth won’t matter.”

