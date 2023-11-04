The Trump Boys are back in town

Donald Jr. and Eric Trump reach court. Photo: Mark Peterson

On November 2, a month after Donald Trump’s state civil trial on fraud charges, his sons Eric and Don Jr. took the stand in a courtroom in lower Manhattan to defend the family business. Although the brothers are often paired together, their individual styles are a tale of contrasts. On the first day of the trial, Eric shook hands with Attorney General Letitia James, who brought charges against Trump and has often been the subject of his criticism. Don Jr., for his part, asked famous courtroom sketch artist Jane Rosenberg to make him look “sexy.”

However, on the stand, they presented a united front claiming no involvement in the preparation of the Trump Organization’s annual financial statements despite their high roles on the company charts. When Don Jr. was asked if he played any role in producing an obviously fraudulent statement, he said, “I didn’t. The accountants worked on it. That’s what we pay them for.”

James is seeking a permanent ban on Trump and his children from operating business in New York, as well as a $250 million fine. Judge Arthur Engoron has already found Trump and his co-defendants liable for fraud, ruling in September that Trump’s businesses be placed under independent receiver, although that action has been temporarily halted. (Like James, Angorone has also come under heavy fire from Trump on Truth Social: “It’s heartbreaking to see my sons being persecuted in a political witch hunt by this out-of-control, publicity-seeking, New York State judge .”) The current trial is intended to determine additional claims and any potential penalties.

Trump himself is scheduled to testify on November 6, and his daughter Ivanka is expected to take the stand on November 8. He is not happy about it: he sought to stop the trial, claiming “undue hardship” was being caused to him. Asked to testify “in the middle of the school week”. His claim was rejected.

Source: nymag.com